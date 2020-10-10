

AGV K3 SV-S Rossi Winter Test

Exclusive to the UK, the K3-SVS is an affordable, adaptable helmet with a surprising array of features. The internal drop-down sun visor is easy to operate with gloves, the new spoiler provides impressive aerodynamic performance when compared to the previous version, while efficient ventilation and an expansive field of vision combine to create a great value sports helmet with the best technologies AGV has to offer. This graphic is inspired by Valentino Rossi’s 2006 Winter Test Helmet.

Graphics from: £199.99

For more information on AGV Helmets UK visit agv.co.uk

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



