Agv K3 Sv-s Vr46Exclusive to the UK, the K3 SV-S is an affordable, adaptable helmet with a surprising array of features.

The internal drop-down sun visor is easy to operate with gloves, the new spoiler provides impressive aerodynamic performance when compared to the previous version, while efficient ventilation and an expansive field of vision combine to create a great value sports helmet with the best technologies AGV has to offer.

Available in a UK Exclusive VR46 Design.

Replica Graphic SRP: £209.99

For more AGV Helmets UK news check out our dedicated page AGV Helmets UK News

or head to the official AGV Helmets UK website agv.co.uk/Agv K3 Sv-s Vr46

