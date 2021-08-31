Agv K3 Sv-sExclusive to the UK, the K3 SV-S is an affordable, adaptable helmet with a surprising array of features.

The internal drop- down sun visor is easy to operate with gloves, the new spoiler provides impressive aerodynamic performance when compared to the previous version, while efficient ventilation and an expansive field of vision combine to create a great value sports helmet with the best technologies AGV has to offer.

Solid SRP: £189.99

Graphic SRP: £199.99

Replica SRP: £209.99

