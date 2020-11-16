2021 AGV K5-S Fast 46

The K5-S is a premium sport helmet from AGV, now even more comfortable thanks to its inner liner construction.

AGV’s latest version of this premium sport helmet now features a new construction for the inner liner, designed with high-performance fabrics and with no stitching in sensitive areas, making for an extremely comfortable fit.

The lightweight shell is made from a carbon fiberglass mix, while stability and aerodynamic performance are maximised thanks to an incorporated spoiler.

The Integrated Ventilation System (IVS) has vents that are hollowed into the shell, and there’s also an internal drop-down sun visor, a removable nose guard and a new wind protector that keeps noise to a minimum.

Featuring an impressive “Fast 46” graphic from Valentino Rossi’s design team, the K5-S is a remarkable premium sport helmet.

SRP: tbc

For more information on AGV products visit agv.co.uk/

