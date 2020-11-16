2021 AGV K6 Flash Matt Black/Grey/Red

The best helmet for any use, made from technologies developed for MotoGP™.

A comfortable, versatile, and safe road helmet for any use, any motorbike, and any rider thanks to the same advanced materials and innovative technology used to help world champions achieve the maximum in the most extreme conditions.

Everything you need is now combined with everything you’ve ever wanted and finished with an eye-catching matte finish graphic.

The K6 provides the security riders need to fully express themselves in any situation, thanks to its world championship level protection. The premium carbon-aramid fibre shell and five EPS densities offer the same protection that professional MotoGP™ riders are guaranteed. The protective capacity is 48% higher than that required by legislation.

A protection that exceeds every expectation.

SRP: tbc

For more information on AGV products visit agv.co.uk/

