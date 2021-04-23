Versatility defines the K6. Suitable for every type of riding and all riding surfaces, it incorporates the best characteristics from the sport and touring worlds and is ideal for taking on any two- wheeled challenge.

Its carbon and aramid fiber shell ensures protective performance and makes it the lightest full-face road helmet in the world.

The aerodynamic shapes developed in the wind tunnel are optimised for ideal air penetration in any riding position, and the premium interiors are waterproof and ventilated.

All the technology developed for MotoGP™ riders, in a helmet for all uses on the road.

Solid SRP: £359.99

Graphic SRP: £399.99

Replica SRP: £449.99

