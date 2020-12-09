Agv Orbyt Block

Orbyt is the ultimate AGV Jet helmet, designed for maximum comfort, freedom and protection in the urban environment.

Ultra comfortable interiors make every riding easy and enjoyable.

The central air intake is strategically positioned in such a way that it isn’t affected by the sun visor position. Its smooth mechanism allows a perfect activation whilst wearing gloves.

AGV safety standards are ensured by the multi densities EPS construction that guarantees superior impact performances.

Riding is always fun.

Available in PEARL WHITE/EBONY/RED (above) and MATT LIGHT GREY/EBONY/WH (below)

For more information on AGV Helmets UK visit agv.co.uk

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





