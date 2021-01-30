AGV Pista GP RR Iridium.

This is the perfection of obsession.

The helmet created for MotoGP™ is now available to every rider.

Pista GP RR is an exact replica of the AGV helmet used in races by professional world championship riders.

It has therefore received FIM homologation, which certifies the highest possible level of protection, even against any dangerous twisting.

The Extreme Carbon shell is extraordinarily light and supremely strong, 360° Adaptive Fit System allows for complete adjustment of the lining for maximise comfort and the rear PRO spoiler improves stability at full racing speeds. Every detail is designed with winning in mind.

New for 2021 is the Iridium colourway.

SRP: £1099.99

