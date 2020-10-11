AGV SportModular Layer
The performance of a sports helmet; the versatility of a flip-up. The SportModular is a fully carbon helmet with the same protective capabilities as the MotoGP tested Pista GP-RR while maintaining lightness and comfort. Developed in a wind tunnel to ensure aerodynamic stability, ventilation, and quietness, the SportModular also allows for a 190° field of view.
Available in new Layer colourways.
Solid: £549.99
Graphic: £599.99
For more information on AGV Helmets UK visit agv.co.uk
