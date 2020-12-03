The world’s first sport modular helmet: the performance of a full face helmet together with the comfort of a modular.

Entirely built in Carbon Fibre (shell and chin), this specific structure achieves the same protection performance of MotoGP’s Pista GP R in an incredibly lightweight construction, combing the highest levels of comfort and safety.

Designed to offer 190° horizontal view as the human eye capability, SportModular has been conceived in the wind tunnel for superior quietness, aero stability and ventilation.

For more information on AGV Helmets UK visit agv.co.uk

