2021 AGV Sports Modular Layer

The world’s first sport modular helmet: the performance of a full face helmet together with the comfort of a modular.

Entirely built in Carbon Fibre (shell and chin), this specific structure achieves the same protection performance of MotoGP’s Pista GP R in an incredibly lightweight construction, combing the highest levels of comfort and safety.

Designed to offer 190° horizontal view as the human eye capability, SportModular has been conceived in the wind tunnel for superior quietness, aero stability and ventilation.

SRP: £599.99

For more information on AGV Sports Modular Layer visit agv.co.uk/sport-modular/agv-sportmodular-layer.html

For more information on AGV products visit agv.co.uk/

