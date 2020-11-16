2021 AGV Sports Modular Layer
The world’s first sport modular helmet: the performance of a full face helmet together with the comfort of a modular.
Entirely built in Carbon Fibre (shell and chin), this specific structure achieves the same protection performance of MotoGP’s Pista GP R in an incredibly lightweight construction, combing the highest levels of comfort and safety.
Designed to offer 190° horizontal view as the human eye capability, SportModular has been conceived in the wind tunnel for superior quietness, aero stability and ventilation.
SRP: £599.99
For more information on AGV Sports Modular Layer visit agv.co.uk/sport-modular/agv-sportmodular-layer.html
For more information on AGV products visit agv.co.uk/
