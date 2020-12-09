Agv X101 Dakar 87

NEW for 2021, inspired by the historic Dakar rallies.

The X101 is a brand NEW full-face helmet from AGV and inspired by the historic models used in the Dakar rallies of the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Made from a fibreglass shell, the helmet features a chin guard air vent with a metal grill underneath to protect against direct and debris.

A detachable peak can easily be removed and attached via the press studs and the leather interiors are finished with a Double-D retention system.

The classy “Dakar 87” limited edition graphic is a celebration of the 1987 event and features the names of the individual stages.

For more information on AGV Helmets UK visit agv.co.uk

