Agv X70 Flake Grey

The X70 is subtle, stylish and ideal for any classic or vintage motorcycle rider wanting that neutral look.

AGV invented the fibre jet helmet back in 1954. Over time it has evolved and been superseded by the safer full-face helmet, though only in the racing world. But it never went out of fashion. The X70 re-embodies the eternal allure of the original shape, with modern protection and comfort features.

For more information on AGV Helmets UK visit agv.co.uk

