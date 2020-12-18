Agv X8 Evo Solid

Top of the range in fibre for off-road use.

AGV’s flagship off-road helmet, the super-lightweight AX8 Evo has a carbon-aramid-fiberglass shell with a shape that’s designed to minimise the risk of injuries caused by force being transferred to the collarbone, and it’s optimised for use with neck braces. The bottom of the chin guard has a rubber cushion for impact absorption, and the nose guard is removable.

For more information on AGV Helmets UK visit agv.co.uk

