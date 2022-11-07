Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

AIROH blows out 25 candles at EICMA, the international exhibition of two wheels becomes the stage where the Italian company relives the history of the brand become a benchmark of motorcycle helmets.

Appointment at the AIROH booth (Hall 13 – Booth N72) where it is possible to discover the 2023 collection and, in honor of the 25th anniversary, the helmets that have made the history will be exposed.

AIROH celebrates a quarter of a century, over the years the Italian brand became a benchmark company in the development and production of motorcycle helmets, both for on and off road use. The first 25 years of the company will be celebrated at EICMA, the historic trade for the world of motorcycles, which becomes the ideal theater to relive the emotions that have accompanied the brand in these 25 years, marked by great successes, victories and innovation.

Quality, research and protection are the pillars on which AIROH has built its history dotted with 125 world titles. The brand, founded in 1997 by Antonio Locatelli, continues to make design, safety and performance its reasons for existence, starting from the needs of riders to bring everyday users the same technology and the same products used by great world champions.

At EICMA, the Italian brand will exhibit at its stand (Hall 13 – Booth N72) eleven iconic helmets that have marked fundamental steps in the AIROH history.

MATHISSE, THE MASTERPIECE OF AIROH

Among the models that have been able to revolutionize the world of motorcycle helmets, there is MATHISSE, launched in 2002 in its first version it still represents one of the symbols of AIROH for road motorcycling thanks to its unique and attractive design. A work of art that, thanks to the success achieved over the years, has undergone a restyling able to combine the unique and unmistakable lines of the first release with technologically advanced systems able to look to the future in a bold way. Today it is an innovative flip-up with a 180° chin-guard rotation system, P/J homologation, with a vintage look.

«In 1997, when I founded AIROH – Antonio Innovative Range Of Helmets – I had the ambition to bring a breath of fresh air to the motorcycle helmet sector. – commented Antonio Locatelli, CEO of the Italian brand – and if I look back, the success of AIROH has been built thanks to the innovations that we were able to introduce. The insights that have led AIROH to be global benchmark of two wheels are the result of work, consistency and knowledge of the sector, as well as courage for the pioneering choices we have made».

CAIROLI, INDISSOLUBLY LINKED TO AIROH

The AIROH history is also a set of events and episodes that have accompanied the greatest world champions in their most important achievements. The #AirohFamily supports great riders in a wide variety of disciplines and these collaborations, in most cases, began when these riders were still just young promises, full of dreams and good hopes. As happened with Antonio Cairoli who linked his successes to AIROH: the Sicilian rider boasts nine world titles in motocross and he is an essential part of the AIROH family.

Cairoli uses the emblem and undisputed icon of the brand: AVIATOR, the helmet that now is available in its most recent and technologically advanced version, the Aviator 3. Over the years this model has been updated so that it could reconfirm the benchmark of the category, both for professional riders and for off-road enthusiasts. In the different steps, Aviator has always been a top-of-the-range helmet with highly innovative technical, performance and aesthetic features.

HELMETS THAT HAVE MADE HISTORY ON ROAD AND OFF ROAD

In the space dedicated to the most iconic helmets, that AIROH will exhibit at EICMA, for the on road sector, there will be the PR 2000, the helmet that marked the beginning of the success of AIROH in the late 90s, and that presented some absolutely innovative features for the period: flip up, extremely versatile and ideal for every seasons. There will also be the SPEED FIRE, on the market until 2012, full-face helmet that has been able to anticipate market trends. At its side also the ROCK, on the market from 2004 to 2011, an urban jet whose versatility allowed it to face the urban jungle with greater safety. And again the SV 55 that has determined the success of AIROH in the road sector, whose spare parts, but also the whole helmet, are still in demand, despite being put of production since 2011. At the end of the section, will also be exposed the CITY ONE, on sale until 2019, symbol of urban mobility for AIROH.

The off road sector will be represented by the aforementioned Aviator, in its first and iconic version, and will be joined by FIRE FOX, the first model of AIROH used by professional riders, such as Antonio Cairoli. The RUNNER, born in 2003, a pioneer of off road helmets, among the first to be produced in Thermoplastic. STELT, the first helmet in the off road sector below the kilogram, which finds space alongside the SIX DAY TROPHY, the AIROH celebratory helmet for the Enduro Trophy of Nations “Honor to the Captain” an unprecedented sporting event born as a tribute to the great champion Augusto Taiocchi.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

