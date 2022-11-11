Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Aviator 3 raises the level of competition and redefines the standards of an offroad helmet.

The shell, available in the Carbon 3K version exclusively on the Primal graphic, provides the noble HPC Carbon for the other graphics variants.

There are 4 measures of the outer shell in both versions, which was designed using the wind tunnel to engineer the best shapes and performance. Extreme attention was therefore paid to aerodynamics, with the aim of making the helmet stable even at high speeds, and to thermodynamics, to optimize thermoregulation.

Airoh’s technological sum is condensed in this new product, in which the AMS2 Plus (Airoh Multiaction Safety System Plus), AEFR (Airoh Emergency Fast Release) and AMLS (Airoh Magnetic Lining System) systems are profuse, which evolves, also including the magnetic cheek pads.

The 8 air intakes and spoilers with integrated extractors make the fitting of Aviator 3 comfortable even in the most extreme conditions of use, as does the innovative AHS (Airoh Hydration System) integrated into the EPS.

Weight: 1270 g ±50 g (Primal graphic), 1330 g ±50 g (other graphics)

Sizes:

1^ shell: XS (53-54 cm), S (55-56 cm)

2^ shell: M (57-58 cm)

3^ shell: L (59-60 cm)

4^ shell: XL (61-62 cm), XXL (63 cm)

Recommended retail price: 759,99 euro.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

