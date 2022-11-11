Airoh Helmet – Commander

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Choose any route, Commander will adapt to any scenario. Its innovative design lets you easily change its nature, passing from the peak and visor combination for use on any terrain, to the naked mode without peak and with the visor for road speed. To test yourself in an arduous off road route, you can change it to use it without its visor.

All the latest innovation made by AIROH in terms of design and technology come together in the Commander, to redefine the standards and achieve performance levels that others cannot match: HPC (High Performance Composite), Extra Wide visor with integrated Sun Screen Visor, Pinlock® lens included, aerodynamic peak, three-zone ventilation, Bluetooth-ready, outer shells in two sizes and a range of striking graphics.

Weight: 1370 g ±50 g.

Sizes:

1^ shell: XS (53-54 cm), S (55-56 cm), M (57-58 cm)

2^ shell: L (59-60 cm), XL (61-62 cm), XXL (63 cm)

Recommended retail price 469,99 euro.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

