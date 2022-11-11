Airoh Helmet – Gp550 S

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

GP 550 S redefines the level of performance on the road and on tracks. Designed in the wind tunnel, tested by AIROH riders and refined by the brand know-how, GP 550 S stands at the top of the racing segment, without losing sight of the comfort and practicality features for an intensive use. Innovative rear spoilers create a displacing effect at high speeds and the internally channelled structure provides an effective air extraction.

Shells in 3 different sizes, made of HPC (High Performance Composite), type-approved 2D racing visor with quick release, 8 air vents to ensure optimal ventilation, Pinlock lens included, Tear-Off Ready, Stop-Wind and A.E.F.R. (Airoh Emergency Fast Release) system for the quick removal of the cheek pads in case of emergency, complement this state-of-the-art product.

Weight: 1310 g ±50 g.

Sizes:

1^ shell: XS (53-54 cm)

2^ shell: S (55-56 cm), M (57-58 cm)

3^ shell: L (59-60 cm), XL (61-62 cm)

Recommended retail price: 419,99 euro.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

