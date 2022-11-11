Airoh Helmet – Mathisse

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Mathisse is back on the scene, and adds to its unique design a top-notch high tech features.

The 180° chin-guard rotation system enhances the versatility of an all-purpose helmet.

The HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic) outer shell has 2 different sizes to ensure a perfect fit, and an over-refined ventilation system provides the best comfort.

The double P/J certification, retractable Sun Visor, Bluetooth-Ready, micrometric retention system, Pinlock and Stop Wind make it the perfect choice to drive you everywhere with class.

Weight: 1675 g ±50 g.

Sizes:

1^ shell: XS (53-54 cm), S (55-56 cm), M (57-58 cm)

2^ shell: L (59-60 cm), XL (61-62 cm), XXL (63 cm)

Recommended retail price: 399,99 euro.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security