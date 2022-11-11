Airoh Helmet – Specktre

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Seeking for thrills? Specktre, the brand-new flip-up from AIROH is your best bet. Style and functionality get together to create a helmet able to adapt to any situation, from urban commuting up to an adventurous path.

Its wide main visor provides a line of sight that will allow you to capture every detail, and its first-rate technical features include the double P/J certification, HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic) outer shell, retractable Sun Visor, Bluetooth ready, micrometric retention system, Pinlock and Stop Wind.

Weight: 1680 g ±50 g.

Sizes:

1^ shell: XS (53-54 cm), S (55-56 cm), M (57-58 cm)

2^ shell: L (59-60 cm), XL (61-62 cm), XXL (63 cm)

Recommended retail price: 289,99 euro.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

