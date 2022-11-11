Airoh Helmet – Strycker

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Takes no prisoners the new offroad AIROH helmet. The HPC outer shell comes out in 3 sizes to ensure the best fit possible, emphasized by the anallergic, breathable and fully removable inner-lining equipped with AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release).

Any compromise in terms of safety for Strycker, provided with the revolutionary AMS2 (AIROH Multiaction Safety System), that allows the reduction of the energy amount in case of angular impact.

Highest accuracy in the ventilation, with 5 air vents and 2 rear extractors which perfectly match with a wind-shaped shell.

Weight – 1270 g ±50 g.

Size:

1^ shell: XS (53-54 cm), S (55-56 cm)

2^ shell M: (57-58 cm)

3^ shell: L (59-60 cm), XL (61-62 cm), XXL (63 cm).

Recommended retail price: 399,99 euro.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security