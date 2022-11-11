Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

AIROH, a benchmark in the motorcycle helmet segment, presented its 2023 collection with all the new eye-catching graphics.

The first 25 years of AIROH, celebrated at EICMA, mark an important milestone for the Italian brand, as evidenced by the collaboration with Autoliv that led to the birth of the world’s first concept of motorcycle helmet with integrated airbag.

At EICMA, the international showcase of motorcycling, AIROH reveals all its novelties. A great presentation that in this edition has taken on an even more important value because it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the brand.

During the trade, at the AIROH booth (Hall 13 – Booth N72), it will be possible to discover the 2023 collection and, in honor of the 25th anniversary, there will be also some clear references to the past that retrace the history that made the Italian brand a benchmark in the international motorcycle helmet market.

«What has always characterized us is the desire to raise the bar every year. It’s been 25 years since the foundation of AIROH and in this first quarter of a century we have achieved many goals, we have always strived to improve every aspect of a helmet, – commented Antonio Locatelli, CEO of AIROH – and the 2023 collection, that we’ve presented, is the essence of our mission».

Innovation, technology and new attractive graphics are the keywords of the 2023 collection. For the off road sector, the reference helmets for 2023 will be Aviator 3, the AIROH top-of-the-range helmet, used also by the riders of the #AirohRiders, and Strycker, the versatile helmet that contains innovative systems, like the revolutionary AMS2 (AIROH Multiaction Safety System) which allows the dissipation of kinetic energy in case of angular impact. Among the highlights of this collection, for the on road segment, the flip-up Mathisse, in its renewed and elegant version, and Specktre, a helmet able to adapt to any context, from urban commuting to the most adventurous path.

There will be present also the GP550 S, the AIROH top-of-the-range on road racing helmet also used by the #AirohRider.

To conclude the 2023 highlights the Commander, the adventure and revolutionary AIROH dual helmet, which, thanks to its three versions, is among the most versatile helmets in the collection to meet the needs of all the two wheels passionate.

