Airoh reveals the world’s first motorcycle helmet concept with an integrated airbag for enhanced head protection.

AIROH reveals an all-new motorcycle helmet concept at EICMA 2022. The latest innovation of the AIROH R&D department is inspired by the work of the young engineer Roberta Descrovi and realized in collaboration with Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. This innovation is the world’s first motorcycle helmet concept with an integrated airbag for enhanced head protection and is likely to redefine the perception of helmet safety in the motorcycle industry.

Driven by common ambition AIROH, a benchmark company in the motorcycle helmet sector, and Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, launched a pre-study in 2020. The two companies are collaborating in the design and development of a motorcycle helmet concept with an integrated airbag that can be triggered electronically and deployed in the case of accident, thus increasing the level of protection for the riders.

The target is clear: to create a helmet concept that will substantially improve the safety of riders. The pre-study testing shows, by combining the two energy absorbing technologies (helmet and airbag), the linear head acceleration and hence injuries risk can be reduced substantially.

The helmet concept with an integrated airbag was developed by AIROH with the aim to meet the safety standards regardless of the activation of the airbag system, while using the Autoliv airbag as an extended energy absorbing element to offer protection beyond current state-of-the art motorcycle helmets.

The airbag is inflated by a gas generator utilizing similar technology to that of in automotive airbag systems. The module is entirely integrated in the helmet, covered by shells that can open and allow the airbag to inflate. The system is also able to avoid compromising the helmet design maintaining of the features that have always characterized AIROH products, lightness and compactness.

The concept presented at EICMA is based on a considerable number of CAE virtual tests in the first phase, followed by correlating physical impact tests, that led to the further optimization of critical parameters such as design, coverage area, pressure, and volume.

This is an absolute novelty in the field of motorcycle helmets and AIROH, thanks to the collaboration with Autoliv, is extremely proud of the result already achieved, even if it is still in the development phase.

The future of motorcycle helmet safety has been mapped out. The successful outcome of the pre-study will lead to further testing and refinement with the objective of developing the concept further and potentially bringing a product to the market.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

