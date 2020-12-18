Akrapovič and Ducati have collaborated on two exclusive new products for the Ducati Multistrada V4 aimed at unleashing the bike’s sporty character and enhancing overall performance.

Akrapovič and Ducati is a success story that began in 2014 with a project linked to the Ducati 1199 Panigale. It continued with the creation of a series of innovative exhaust systems capable of taking the performance attitude of Ducati motorcycles to an even more extreme level. Now the two companies have worked together to design and produce components to enhance the sporty characteristics of the Multistrada V4, a bike from the Ducati range designed to dominate all roads. This is a machine that combines performance and sportiness with unprecedented ride comfort and versatility of use, allowing the bike to be effective in all riding conditions.

The two partners have created exhaust systems that work across the full spectrum of the Multistrada V4’s operating modes. The “Sport” mode takes advantage of lightness and compactness, electronic MotoGP aids, and a chassis with agile dimensions for an exciting and effective ride in mixed terrain. Its “Touring” mode relies on the impressive maintenance intervals set every 60,000 km, the great attention paid to rider comfort in the development phase, with Radar systems, a map navigator that can be viewed on the dashboard, and cornering lights. The “Enduro” mode utilizes excellent off-road handling, electronic suspension, smooth power delivery, and gear ratios. Finally, there is its “Urban” mode, where the bike guarantees great ease of use at low speeds, smartphone connectivity, and the careful study of thermal comfort, all aimed at the city lifestyle. The Ducati Multistrada V4 really is a bike for all seasons, all terrains, and all-round performance, which has resulted in Akrapovič and Ducati producing two co-branded accessories: a racing-derived exhaust and an EC/ECE-type approved system. Both components are dedicated exclusively to this model and have a unique design that fits perfectly with the motorcycle.

The racing exhaust unit is made of stainless steel and is equipped with a muffler constructed using a titanium outer sleeve and a hand-made carbon-fibre end cap for a combination of lightness and design that integrates perfectly with the lines of the new Multistrada V4. The materials are combined with the supplied dedicated mapping, which adjusts all the electronic parameters of the bike to the new performance. By mounting the Akrapovič racing exhaust, maximum torque reaches 133 Nm, and maximum power reaches 174 hp. Due to Akrapovič’s expertise in the world of lightweight performance exhaust systems, the Multistrada V4 is also 5 kg lighter.

The EC/ECE type-approved exhaust made by Akrapovič and Ducati for the Multistrada V4 gives the bike a more aggressive character. The body is built using a specially developed high-grade titanium alloy, with a carbon-fibre end cap, guaranteeing lightness and resistance to high temperatures. Combined with the honeycomb mesh in the end cap, it provides a truly unmistakable racing look. The Multistrada V4 S Sport is fitted with this Akrapovič accessory as standard, and with the use of the EC/ECE type-approved muffler – which is 0.7 kg lighter than the standard Multistrada V4 exhaust – the power-to-weight ratio of the bike improves further.

The racing exhaust and the EC/ECE type-approved system can be purchased from all Ducati dealers and on the Ducati website. At Ducati.com there is also a section dedicated to the configurator, where customers can view the accessories mounted on various models of the Multistrada V4.

