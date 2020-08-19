Akrapovič Extends Its Range With New Addition For Bmw F 900 R And Bmw F 900 XrAkrapovič’s latest model for the BMW Motorrad range of road-going motorcycles is a Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust system for the BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR.
Constructed with a lightweight titanium muffler outer sleeve, stainless-steel link pipe, and pre-muffler, this beautifully designed exhaust offers an enormous 21.6% weight savings over the standard stock version. Akrapovič has added its distinctive design skill to create an exhaust with aesthetic appeal, which fully integrates into the lines of these dynamic motorcycles from the German marque. The small and compact build of the Slip-On Line (Titanium) provides a sporty look similar to those used on racing bikes, and it is completed with a handmade carbon-fibre end cap to create a final eye-catching look.
The engineers at Akrapovič have again created a tone that is instantly recognizable and totally absorbing. Its full and vivid sound is a deep, sporty rumble from the twin-cylinder powerplant, making it pulse with a harmonious rhythm while still meeting the requirements of a Euro 5 engine. Riders will also experience a perfect throttle response from the bikes, giving them the feel of performance alongside lower weight and an intoxicating sound.
Fully EC/ECE type approved, the system is a simple plug-and-play installation with no remapping needed. The Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust system is fully compatible with BMW side cases and the central stand, so no alterations are required, and the Akrapovič system can be further upgraded by adding an optional handmade carbon-fibre heat shield.

Biker T-Shirts UK - Check out their wesbite by clicking here

Biker T-Shirts 

For More Info

For More Info

For More Info

For More Info

Right Now on eBay
125cc Pit bike, Dirt bike, Off Road, Sports exhaust, Motocross, Delivery £70
125cc Pit bike, Dirt bike, Off Road, Sports exhaust, Motocross, Delivery £70
£465.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 20h

2015 Suzuki GSR 750, All Books & Keys, Matte Black Paint, Excellent Condition
2015 Suzuki GSR 750, All Books & Keys, Matte Black Paint, Excellent Condition
£4999.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 20h

BMW R80 EX POLICE MOTORCYCLE
BMW R80 EX POLICE MOTORCYCLE
£1000.00
 
(0 bids)

Buy it Now
for £1500.00

Ends in 6d 20h

BMW motorcycle
BMW motorcycle
£1000.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 20h

TRIUMPH THRUXTON CAFE RACER 2008 08 REG FULL MOT £5495 MINT BIKE 9000 MILES
TRIUMPH THRUXTON CAFE RACER 2008 08 REG FULL MOT £5495 MINT BIKE 9000 MILES
Shop: tbr.motorcycles.notts.07770695921
£5495.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 20h

Harley Davidson Road King Custom
Harley Davidson Road King Custom
£10500.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 9d 20h

KAWASAKI ZL400 ZL 400 1987 D Reg £1895 VERY CLEAN CUSTOM CRUISER STYLE BIKE
KAWASAKI ZL400 ZL 400 1987 D Reg £1895 VERY CLEAN CUSTOM CRUISER STYLE BIKE
Shop: tbr.motorcycles.notts.07770695921
£1895.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 20h

APRILIA RSV MILLE 1000 - MINT BIKE 2003 03 REG £2995
APRILIA RSV MILLE 1000 - MINT BIKE 2003 03 REG £2995
Shop: tbr.motorcycles.notts.07770695921
£2995.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 20h

SINNIS SCRAMBLER 125 125cc 2018 18 REG £1895 - 231 MILES ONLY LEARNER FIRST BIKE
SINNIS SCRAMBLER 125 125cc 2018 18 REG £1895 - 231 MILES ONLY LEARNER FIRST BIKE
Shop: tbr.motorcycles.notts.07770695921
£1895.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 20h

Ducati M1200R 2016
Ducati M1200R 2016
£10999.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 20h

Buell XB12SS Lightning Long 2006
Buell XB12SS Lightning Long 2006
£4999.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 20h

Honda Baja XR250 1993 MOT'd Jan 2021
Honda Baja XR250 1993 MOT'd Jan 2021
£2999.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 20h

Honda CB400 Four 1979 408cc - Please watch the video
Honda CB400 Four 1979 408cc - Please watch the video
£6999.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 20h

Hodaka ace 100 barn find ACE 100 restoration spares repairs projec
Hodaka ace 100 barn find ACE 100 restoration spares repairs projec
£250.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 9d 20h

2011 KTM 150 XC
2011 KTM 150 XC
£3100.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 6d 20h

Suzuki GSR750 ZAL4 2014 reg bike 12526 miles only excellent condition
£4495.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 20h

Keeway RKS 125cc sports edition
Keeway RKS 125cc sports edition
£1000.00
Buy it Now
Ends in 9d 20h

Piaggio Liberty 125
Piaggio Liberty 125
£795.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 20h

BMW R 1150 GS Adventure
BMW R 1150 GS Adventure
Shop: hythehillmotorcycles
£4995.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 20h

Yamaha TTR125R Big Wheel
Yamaha TTR125R Big Wheel
£995.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 20h

cachebuster

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR