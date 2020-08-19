Akrapovič’s latest model for the BMW Motorrad range of road-going motorcycles is a Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust system for the BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR.

Constructed with a lightweight titanium muffler outer sleeve, stainless-steel link pipe, and pre-muffler, this beautifully designed exhaust offers an enormous 21.6% weight savings over the standard stock version. Akrapovič has added its distinctive design skill to create an exhaust with aesthetic appeal, which fully integrates into the lines of these dynamic motorcycles from the German marque. The small and compact build of the Slip-On Line (Titanium) provides a sporty look similar to those used on racing bikes, and it is completed with a handmade carbon-fibre end cap to create a final eye-catching look.

The engineers at Akrapovič have again created a tone that is instantly recognizable and totally absorbing. Its full and vivid sound is a deep, sporty rumble from the twin-cylinder powerplant, making it pulse with a harmonious rhythm while still meeting the requirements of a Euro 5 engine. Riders will also experience a perfect throttle response from the bikes, giving them the feel of performance alongside lower weight and an intoxicating sound.

Fully EC/ECE type approved, the system is a simple plug-and-play installation with no remapping needed. The Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust system is fully compatible with BMW side cases and the central stand, so no alterations are required, and the Akrapovič system can be further upgraded by adding an optional handmade carbon-fibre heat shield.