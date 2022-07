Held at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, close to the Adriatic riviera in Italy, this three-day event – running between 22 and 24 July – will feature many exciting activities both on- and off-circuit: exhibitions, track sessions, riding experiences, and the chance to meet current Ducati race stars, alongside other legends that have ridden for the famous Italian marque. It is one of the highlights of the motorcycle calendar and thousands of visitors are expected to attend. Akrapovič is looking forward to welcoming many friends and fans, old and new, to its stand during its first taste of World Ducati Week.