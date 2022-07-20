Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Akrapovič will be exhibiting at World Ducati Week for the first time later this week. This premier event is simply a must-see gathering for all Ducatista and motorcycle enthusiasts alike.

Akrapovič has a close partnership with Ducati in both its racing and commercial endeavours, building “A Trusted Partnership for Challenging Conditions” between the two factories. As such, Akrapovič is one of the main partners of WDW 2022. The Slovenian company is a specialist in lightweight titanium technology and produces exhausts systems for a range of Ducati motorcycles, from the Panigale V2 and V4, to the Ducati Multistrada V4, all of which were developed in close cooperation between the two brands. These lightweight titanium exhaust systems will be on display throughout the event, with the Akrapovič staff on hand to assist with any information visitors might need.

In the racing world, Akrapovič has been supplying the factory Ducati team with lightweight titanium performance exhausts since 2014 in MotoGP , and then from 2015 in WorldSBK . The booth will feature an Akrapovič -equipped Ducati Desmosedici GP MotoGP bike on display for all to see up-close-and-personal, as well as WorldSBK engines with Akrapovič exhausts. There will also be the genuine exhaust that Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) used when he broke the MotoGP speed record in Mugello earlier this year with a speed of 363.6 km/h.

Held at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, close to the Adriatic riviera in Italy, this three-day event – running between 22 and 24 July – will feature many exciting activities both on- and off-circuit: exhibitions, track sessions, riding experiences, and the chance to meet current Ducati race stars, alongside other legends that have ridden for the famous Italian marque. It is one of the highlights of the motorcycle calendar and thousands of visitors are expected to attend. Akrapovič is looking forward to welcoming many friends and fans, old and new, to its stand during its first taste of World Ducati Week.

