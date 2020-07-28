Akrapovič’s latest product is a Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust system for the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports motorcycles featuring a new Durability Reimagined design allied to a perfect soundtrack and low weight.

Constructed from high-grade lightweight titanium and finished with a handmade carbon-fibre end cap and heat shield, this system is 24.6% lighter than the standard stock exhaust. Created using special parts, including a double-flow muffler that features an exhaust valve – designed to deliver a unique sound – and a valve housing cast in Akrapovič’s in-house titanium foundry, the Slip-On Line (Titanium) is EC/ECE type-approved and has a simple plug-and-play installation, with no remapping needed, making this a product for any discerning owner of one of these adventure bikes.

The system produces a distinctive roar, fully befitting a motorcycle that takes its name as a homage to the great rallies. The exhaust produces a sound colour that has been expertly tuned by the Akrapovič sound engineers to deliver a deep, full sound with the characteristic Akrapovič tone. From the strong and powerful pulses in higher rpms and throughout the transition between a closed and open valve, it offers full and delightful aural pleasure from the 1100 cc twin engine. The change in sound is especially noticeable when the revs are lowered, providing a change in the sound pattern.

The Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports are adventure motorcycles that are ready to go anywhere, and the new Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust system has the resilience in all riding conditions to meet the demands that it will face. The latest exhaust in the Durability Reimagined range, the Slip-On Line (Titanium) is part of Akrapovič’s new-generation muffler shapes. Created for increased durability, the design is an evolution of the legendary hexagonal shape launched by Akrapovič in 2005. The new profile adapts to modern trends while following the legacy associated with this iconic design. It is shaped to perfectly fit the bike’s lines, fully demonstrating the progression in the design from Akrapovič. The muffler for the Africa Twin models features an outer sleeve with an imprint and newly designed carbon-fibre end cap and heat shield to add a more robust look to these adventure bikes.