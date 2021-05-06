Akrapovič has unveiled its brand-new exhaust system for the latest version of the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa – a bike named after the peregrine falcon and a legend among superbikes.

The Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust system with its laser-engraved Akrapovič logo is a unique design that integrates seamlessly within the lines of the bike’s futuristic appearance. Its aerodynamic shape was an important requirement for the Akrapovič R&D department because the Hayabusa model has one of the highest top speeds among motorcycles, and the integration of the exhaust needs to follow the bike’s aero for optimum efficiency.

Constructed from a black-coated lightweight titanium outer sleeve on the mufflers and high-grade stainless steel link pipes, along with carbon-fibre end caps and carbon-fibre heat shields, everything about this exhaust is designed to save weight. It is 31.6% lighter than standard stock and perfectly allied to the bike’s high-speed performance and aerodynamic credentials.

With the Slip-On Line (Titanium), Akrapovič’s engineers have produced an exhaust system with great throttle response to give the rider the feel of the bike’s engine and performance, while also adding 1.2 kW (1.6 hp) at 8,700 rpm and 1.9 Nm of torque at 8,400 rpm when tested on the Akrapovič dyno against a Hayabusa with a standard stock exhaust. The whole system is harmonized with a vivid, sporty, and deep soundtrack to add another dimension to the exhaust and further thrill the senses.

Meeting Euro 5 EC/ECE type approval due to a catalytic converter within each muffler, the exhaust is a simple plug-and-play product with no need for remapping. The Slip-On Line (Titanium) is a performance exhaust that will be right at home on one of the world’s fastest motorcycles.

