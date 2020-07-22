Can the field fight back in the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia? We’re about to find out…

Albert Arenas (Solunion Aspar Team Moto3) is having rather a good 2020 so far. The Spaniard has won both Moto3™ races contested and to make his obvious Championship advantage even better, it’s been a different rider crossing the line behind him in both. Now we head into round three and reset for FP1, but the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto remains the venue – so it’s familiar territory for the winner, and another shot for the rest to fight back. But has the momentum already bolted?

One rider likely to challenge the dominion at the top was and remains John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing). The Scotsman was second in Qatar and on for another top finish in the Spanish GP before a mixture of bad luck and trouble sent him crashing out at the final corner, but he had the speed at both venues and is Arenas’ most experienced challenger. Another with serious pace in both races so far is Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia), who capitalised on McPhee’s 0 almost more than Championship leader Arenas – moving up to second overall after a second podium in two races. The Japanese rider was an incredibly consistent rookie last season as well, building on his form throughout the year and taking a podium in Aragon. As a sophomore, he has two podiums from two…

Tony Arbolino (Rivacold Snipers Team) was back on it in the Spanish GP too, taking his first podium of the year, and he’s an experienced winner. He and many of those who fought it out in the front group will feel good about their chances second time round too: Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46), his teammate Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46), Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Raul Fernandez, Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3), polesitter Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse), his teammate – and former Jerez winner – Niccolo Antonelli…

FP1 begins on Friday at 9:00 (GMT +2) for the Moto3™ field. More track time to get dialled in and find improvements for those who struggled – and those who are settling in on new machinery. And more for those who think the re-run round Jerez will give them chance to make sure Arenas doesn’t win three from three…

Moto3™ Championship Standings

1 Albert Arenas – Solunion Aspar Team Moto3 – KTM – 50

2 Ai Ogura – Honda Team Asia – Honda – 36

3 John McPhee – Petronas Sprinta Racing – Honda – 20

4 Jaume Masia – Leopard Racing – Honda – 19

5 Tatsuki Suzuki – SIC58 Squadra Corse – Honda – 19