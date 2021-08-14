Aldeguer Duels Tulovic To Take First Career E-pole In Austria

The Spaniard rules the Red Bull Ring, with Tulovic pipped by half a tenth and Ferrari back on the front row in third.

Fermin Aldeguer (OpenBank Aspar Team) is the rider to beat in MotoE™ after the rookie Spaniard took a maiden E-Pole at the Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix of Austria, putting in a a 1:35.306 to beat Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) by just 0.047. Matteo Ferrari (Indonesian Gresini E-Racing MotoE) continued his step forward in speed to get back on the front row in third… and as some other key players in the standings faltered on a Saturday with some surprises.

Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE) was the first rider to break the 1:36 barrier in E-Pole, taking over on top and managing to hold off a number of challengers, including current Cup leader Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE) by just 0.005. And try as they might, it took until Ferrari, Tulovic and Aldeguer to leapfrog the Japanese rider, so he starts fourth.

Zaccone lines up fifth, and the furthest forward of the top four in the points. Xavi Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama) completes that second row alongside the points leader, with Zaccone’s closest challenger in the standings heading Row 3 in seventh: Jordi Torres (HP Pons 40). He’s just ahead of Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP), with both struggling to make their mark on Saturday. Yonny Hernandez (Octo Pramac MotoE) completes that third row, and Barcelona winner Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) the top ten.

So where is the man on E-Pole until now in 2021? Eric Granado (ONE Energy Racing) was chasing five in a row, but his hopes of extending that streak were over early as the Brazilian had a huge moment early in his lap. He was able to salvage something, but he’ll start from the fifth row in P13 and be looking to make some very quick progress through the field… which he has done before.

A rookie on E-Pole, the fast-starting Tulovic and Ferrari eager to make a dent in the standings all start ahead of points leader Zaccone on Sunday. Can he extend his lead, or will his closest challengers for the Cup make a charge through on race day? We’ll find out at 15:30 local time (GMT+2), make sure to tune in!

MotoE™ front row

1 Fermin Aldeguer – Openbank Aspar Team – Energica – 1:35.306

2 Lukas Tulovic – Tech 3 E-Racing – Energica – +0.047

3 Matteo Ferrari – Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE – Energica – +0.240

