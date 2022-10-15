Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Boscocuro rider pips the Championship leader by just 0.073, with Lopez completing the front row.

Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) set a stunning new lap record at Phillip Island on Saturday as a 1:32.233 puts him on pole for the Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. Championship leader Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) missed out by just 0.073, with Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) in third making it both Boscoscuros on the front row.

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who trails Fernandez by just 1.5 points in the Championship, has qualified 13th after a tougher weekend so far, although the Japanese rider won from the same position at Motegi.

Buriram winner Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) heads the second row ahead of Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40), with Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) in sixth.

Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) is an impressive seventh on an all-rookie Row 3, with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP) alongside.

The remaining riders between Fernandez and Ogura are Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2™), in 10th fresh from his first intermediate class podium, Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) in a solid P11 and Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) in P12. Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) is just behind Ogura, in P14 after a tougher Saturday.

After 17 races in the intermediate class, just 1.5 points separate Fernandez and Ogura with three rounds remaining. Another 25 are up for grabs on Sunday, so tune in from 12:20 (GMT +11) to see another chapter of incredible Moto2™ competition.

Moto2™ FRONT ROW

1 Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools Speed Up) – Boscoscuro – 1’32.233

2 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +0.073

3 Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools Speed Up) – Boscoscuro – +0.310

Fermin Aldeguer: “I’m so happy with my whole qualifying, because I pushed so much. It was a very good lap all the way round and I made the pole position, so it’s incredible to be here. Thank you to my team for their support in all the past races and my family and all the sponsors.”

