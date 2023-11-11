Search
Aldeguer rolls on with another stunning pole, Acosta faces match point from P6

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Aldeguer Rolls On With Another Stunning Pole, Acosta Faces Match Point From P6It’s now back-to-back-to-back pole positions for Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp)! The PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia saw the Spaniard set a 2:05.288 during qualifying to pull an incredible half a second clear at the top.

Joining Aldeguer on the front row will be Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing), who bagged second place despite hitting the deck, with Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) just 0.025s behind Vietti in third.

Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) suffered a small off and just missed out on a front-row start by 0.038s as he took P4, but he also crashed under Yellow Flags so recieved a Long Lap for the race. Marcos Ramirez’ (OnlyFans American Racing ) great form continued as he rounded out the top five, just ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). The Championship leader needs to finish fourth or higher on Sunday to lift the title, regardless of rival Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team), who starts just behind him at the head of Row 3.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) is alongside Arbolino, and Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) locks out that row. Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) rounds out the top ten.

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto2™ action set to commence on Sunday at 13:15 local time (GMT +8)! Will we see a World Champion crowned?

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

