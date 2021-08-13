Alex Millan Seizes Austrian Gp Rookies Cup Pole

Barcelona’s Alex Millan has found form and grabbed pole position for the second weekend in Spielberg. The 16-year-old hit the front early in Qualifying and kept getting quicker on the KTM.

David Muñoz was second fastest, boosting his Cup hopes as the 15-year-old Spaniard’s arch rival in the points standings, David Alonso, will start from the second row after a frustrating Qualifying even though he was quick through Free Practice.

Mugello debut winner Taiyo Furusato, the 16-year-old Japanese, completes the front row, making good use of more track time in Austria.

Alex Millan on form

“It was a difficult day because we struggled a lot in FP1 and FP2. Finally I managed a good lap time early in Qualifying, later we had a lot of traffic and it was difficult but I’m happy.”

“Let’s see tomorrow, it will be difficult but It’s great to have pole and thanks to everyone for all the hard work. We’ll see tomorrow how the race goes,” explained Millan who stands 10th in the points table despite two 3rd places early in the season. He could be the 7th winner this season.

“It got very hot today, that made things tough, then we had rain and in FP2 the track was not so good. Then it got better for Qualifying, tomorrow I think it could rain, we’ll see.”

David Muñoz on the pace

“Today is good, in FP1 1st position, in FP2 I was P2, then 2nd again in Qualifying. Tomorrow I need to do more, I think that the race could be very fast. Alonso, Holgado, Dani Muñoz are all very fast, and me.”

“The rain before FP2 made the grip quite difficult but everything was good for Qualifying, concluded Muñoz who is 18 points behind David Alonso in the title chase.”

Taiyo Furusato on the front row

“It’s my first time on the front row in Rookies Cup. I have a good feeling, better than last weekend. I could find a good consistent lap time so I feel good for the race.”

“Step by step I am feeling better on the KTM and tomorrow I will do my best.”

David Alonso on course

“I’ve had a very good day,” asserted the cup leader. “In FP1 and 2 I had a good feeling and worked well on the bike. In Qualifying in the beginning I was pushing alone and it was going well, then when I went for a good lap it was difficult because of all the slow riding.”

“Then I could manage a faster lap, a 39.3 but I touched a little bit the green only and I lost the lap and was finally 6th but that’s no problem for tomorrow. I have a good feeling for the race.” stated the 15-year-old Colombian.

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 17:15 CET on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 16:30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Rookies Cup News

Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

