While riding a bicycle in training yesterday (Thursday June 3rd) at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Alex Rins suffered a crash which caused trauma to his right wrist with significant bruising, as well as a cranial impact.

A CT scan was performed once the Team Suzuki Ecstar rider had been taken to the Dexeus University hospital in Barcelona, and this found a Trans-styloid Intrarticular Fracture of the Distal Radius. In order to facilitate a speedy recovery, he went into surgery this morning (June 4th) and the operation went smoothly.

Dr. Xavier Mir – Head of the Hand, Elbow and Microsurgery Surgery Unit, Dexeus University Hospital:

“Today Alex Rins underwent a minimally invasive fixation with compression cannulated screws. If there are no complications, I think he will be able to start functional recovery next Monday, and we do not rule out the possibility that he could compete within two weeks in Sachsenring.”

Alex Rins:

“The operation went well and I am already thinking about my recovery and returning to 100% as soon as possible. This whole thing has left a bad taste in my mouth, and I apologise to the team for not being able to compete as we would have liked this weekend. Last year here we had a great result with both bikes on the podium and it is a pity that we cannot go for that again this year. Today’s operation hopefully means the shortest possible recovery time, and that’s why we made the decision to have the surgery. I’ll do my best to be back for the German Grand Prix. Thank you to everyone for the messages of support.”

Team Suzuki Ecstar send best wishes to Alex for his ongoing recovery, and further updates will be given when available.