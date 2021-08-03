The WorldSSP paddock will return to the Czech Republic for the first time since 2018 at a brand-new venue.

A new circuit provides new challenges for the FIM Supersport World Championship as the paddock heads east to the Czech Republic for the first time since the 2018 season and the Autodrom Most, with the circuit making its debut on the WorldSSP calendar, with Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) heading into the Tissot Czech Round with five consecutive victories.

A new venue has the potential to throw up plenty of surprises as the weekend progresses. With just two practice sessions before diving straight into Tissot Superpole, the work completed on Friday is crucial to setting up the entire weekend. In the last five races, Aegerter has won all five, a winning streak that puts him second in the all-time list and only behind Andrea Locatelli, on nine – but it has not been easy for him. Last time out at Assen, he withstood challenges from both Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) as both looked to end his winning run. Aegerter has opened up a 44-point lead over Odendaal in the Championship and, with the season approaching the halfway stage, Odendaal and Oettl will need to start getting on top of Aegerter sooner rather than later. Aegerter completed a track day at the Autodrom Most, while Odendaal and teammate Peter Sebestyen completed a test day at the Czech track.

Although Oettl has become a regular podium contender throughout his two seasons in WorldSSP, the German rider is still chasing his first win in the class. Oettl ran Aegerter close in the first half of Race 2 at Assen and will be hoping to push him even further at Most as he looks to become the third victor of the 2021 campaign and hope to move up from third in the standings. Spanish rider Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) has come close to his first podium in WorldSSP after making a step forward in 2021 with seven top-six finishes out of eight races in 2021, and nearly always in the lead group. Could the unpredictability of a new venue provide Gonzalez, who successfully underwent surgery for compartment surgery, the perfect opportunity to take his first WorldSSP podium? If Gonzalez secures points finishes at Most, his run of races in the points in WorldSSP will stand at 25 and equal the all-time record, set by Roberto Rolfo between Jerez 2013 and Phillip Island 2016.

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 5)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (169 points)

2. Steven Odendaal (RSA) Yamaha (125 points)

3. Philipp Oettl (GER) Kawasaki (108 points)

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

