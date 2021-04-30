GASGAS factory replica models open the door to a world of two-wheel fun.

Start them young and keep it fun – there’s no better way! Knowing just how important it is for youngsters to develop essential skills at an early age, we’ve formed an exciting partnership with electric balance bike leader Stacyc™ to launch two exciting new GASGAS Factory Replica electric balance bikes. Available in two sizes – the 12eDrive and 16eDrive – the bikes are equipped with three power modes and feature adjustable seat heights to ensure children up to the age of eight gain maximum enjoyment while staying safe.

GASGAS add two balance bikes to its electric powered range

Riders as young as four safely introduced to riding on two wheels

60-minute run time and super-fast recharging for day-long fun

Whether it’s for beginners looking to get their first taste of life on two wheels or more experienced boys or girls pushing the limits around their local pump track, the GASGAS Replica 12eDrive and 16eDrive electric balance bikes are perfectly suited to a wide range of riders.

The GASGAS Factory Replica Stacyc™ 12eDrive is the perfect choice for little rippers who are just getting started with riding bikes. With 12” wheels and a low, but adjustable 13” seat height, the basics of pushing off, coasting, and balance can be discovered safely.

Featuring a higher-spec, high-output brushless motor with added low-end power and a top speed of 20kmph, the GASGAS Factory Replica Stacyc™ 16eDrive is the right choice for slightly taller kids or for those with a little more experience. Rolling on 16” wheels and with a 17” seat height, together with a strong aluminum frame, offroad exploration is unlocked.

With a 60-minute run time and super-fast recharging, both models guarantee day-long fun and massive smiles! Essential riding skills are also learned along the way as youngsters can safely explore how to use a throttle, brake, and learn how momentum is always your friend when cornering. All skills that will remain with kids for life. In short, they help develop both all-important hand-eye coordination and balance, at a rapid rate.

Once kids have mastered the fundamentals while whizzing around full throttle, the GASGAS MC-E 5 is next in line on their dirt biking journey. With an adjustable seat height and six selectable power modes, it’s the perfect bike on which to enjoy serious motocross fun!

For those looking to customize their ride, young shredders have the opportunity to show their support for their favorite GASGAS Factory Racing team rider as we’ve included a selection of number plate decals with each bike. Fans of 450SX rider Justin Barcia can proudly display the #51 on their bike, while those who prefer a more extreme approach can run hard enduro star Taddy Blazusiak’s iconic #111. We’ve also included a #1, for all those aspiring future champions.

It’s super-exciting for us to add the GASGAS Factory Replica balance bikes to our line-up, joining the MC-E 5 motocross bike in our electric powered range. Available from June at your local dealer or check them out online today! Availability may differ from country to country.

For more GASGAS news check out our dedicated page GASGAS News

or head to the official GASGAS website gasgas.com/en-gb.html

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

