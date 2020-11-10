Premium specification and exclusive finish

Since 2013 the Dark Side of Japan has been the inspiration behind the development of Yamaha’s MT models that have brought a whole new level of excitement and dynamism to Europe’s thrill-seeking riders. Designed and built by people who eat, breathe and sleep motorcycles, Yamaha’s MT models have created their own dynamic Hyper Naked category and introduced a huge number of riders to a new kind of two-wheel experience.

With their torque-rich engine performance, agile handling and naked good looks, each and every MT is designed to deliver a sporty, thrilling and rewarding ride that reinforces every motorcyclist’s passion for two wheels. With over a quarter of a million MTs sold in Europe since the first model arrived seven years ago, the Yamaha Hyper Naked range is helping to make motorcycling an even more exciting, accessible and attractive lifestyle choice.

New MT-09 SP: Sharper, smarter and more exclusive

With its all-new engine and chassis, and a radical, new coverless body design that exposes its brutal and muscular good looks, the 2021 MT-09 is the purest and most exciting Hyper Naked to date. But for those riders who demand the highest specification, Yamaha have created the MT-09 SP, an even sharper, smarter and more exclusive motorcycle that features an aggressive supersport-influenced finish with premium suspension.

Dedicated SP colours and graphics

The MT-09 SP’s exclusive new R1M-influenced Icon Performance colour features a blue/black multi-toned paint scheme on the fuel tank and air ducts to give an even more aggressive and exclusive look to this top-of-the-range Hyper Naked. The premium finish is enhanced with seamless water-transfer graphics, and the supersport-style colours reinforce the bike’s pure-sports character and highlights the close technological links with the R1M – the most advanced high-performance production Yamaha ever built.

Cruise Control system

In addition to the comprehensive electronic rider aids featured on the standard MT-09, the premium MT-09 SP is also equipped with a Cruise Control system that enhances the overall riding experience.

For a more relaxing ride on the highway, SP riders can choose to activate this Cruise Control system at speeds of at least 50km/h and in 4th gear and above. After the speed has been set it can be increased in 2km/h increments by single pushes of the switch, or can be steadily increased by holding down the switch – and the system is cancelled whenever the brakes, clutch or throttle are used. As well as helping to give an easier ride on longer journeys, the SP’s Cruise Control is also a useful feature that can help riders observe prevailing speed limits without having to constantly check their speedometer.

Premium KYB® front suspension package

Featuring 41mm tubes with a tough DLC (Diamond Like Coating) that ensures ultra-smooth and responsive suspension action, the premium specification KYB® front forks feature full adjustability for preload, rebound and compression damping – enabling the SP rider to achieve the ultimate set-up to suit different riding situations. In addition, these state-of-the-art front forks are also equipped with low and high-speed compression damping adjusters for accurate tuning of the suspension.

Öhlins rear shock absorber

To match the high grade front suspension, the rear suspension system features a premium specification Öhlins rear shock absorber. Offering the rider full adjustability for compression and rebound damping – and equipped with a remote preload adjuster that enables quick and easy setting – this SP-exclusive rear suspension brings supersport handling precision to the Hyper Naked class.

Double-stitched seat

The MT-09 SP’s exclusive double-stitched seat with its contrasting stitching has been developed to give the rider an unrivalled feeling of unity when aboard this premium Hyper Naked. The shape of the seat and fuel tank – as well as the overall ergonomics – have been developed through Kanno Hyoka – that is to say, evaluating motorcycle performance based on test rider perceptions and feedback. This exhaustive process ensures that the finished product enhances the total riding experience.

Anodized brushed aluminium swingarm

Another feature that is exclusive to the MT-09 SP is the beautifully finished swingarm that features a special brushed and anodized surface that perfectly complements the new Crystal Graphite frame. Together with other unique details – such as the yellow spring on the Öhlins rear shock absorber and black drive sprocket– the SP’s swingarm reinforces the premium feel and pure sporty looks of this class-leading Hyper Naked.

SP-specific chassis components

SP-specific features such as the anodized black handlebars and levers, as well as clear-smoked front and rear brake fluid reservoirs and a black drive sprocket reaffirm the MT-09 SP’s status as the most exclusive Hyper Naked in the class.

MT-09 SP-specific

New Features Rider Benefit Dedicated SP colours Exclusive Icon Performance colours highlight the MT-09 SP’s close links with the R1M supersport Cruise Control System Cruise Control can be activated above 50 km/h in 4th gear or higher, making it easy to observe speed limits and providing added relaxation on the highway Premium fully-adjustable suspension Equipped with a DLC coating for super-smooth suspension action, the high specification front forks feature full adjustability together with separate adjusters for high and low speed compression damping, allowing the rider to achieve the ultimate set-up. At the rear an Öhlins shock offers full adjustability for outstanding handling performance Double-stitched seat Featuring stylish contrasting stitching, the specially developed seat is shaped to give an instant feeling of fit for outstanding rider/machine unity Brushed aluminium swingarm The exclusivity of the MT-09 SP is further highlighted by the anodized brushed aluminium finish of the lightweight swingarm

MT-09 SP & MT-09

New Features Rider Benefit 6-axis IMU plus lean-sensitive rider aids Light and compact 6-axis IMU derived from R1. With lean-sensitive TCS, SCS & LIFt, plus BC systems. The most advanced electronic rider aids give extreme control in varying weather and surface conditions Full-colour 3.5-inch TFT instruments Comprehensive information displayed in a clear, modern and precise format. Enables rider to control the intervention level of the electronic aids via handlebar switches Compact, bifunctional LED headlight Projector headlight with multiple LEDs for broad, powerful and evenly spread low and high beams. LED position lights project a signature Y-shape icon to underline the pure, next generation MT looks Quick Shift System Fast and smooth upshifting, new downshift function and refined A&S clutch give greater chassis stability for enhanced controllability during deceleration Lightweight SpinForged wheels Yamaha’s lightest ever Aluminium production bike wheels reduce total unsprung weight by 700g for more responsive suspension action; reduced gyroscopic moment of inertia for more agile handling New larger-capacity 889cc EU5 engine Substantially increased torque at lower rpm, increased power, lower weight, EU5 compliant All-new die-cast aluminium Deltabox chassis 2.3kg lighter, shorter wheelbase for increased agility, higher rigidity for a more stable and dynamic ride Next generation design and styling Coverless minimalist design, bare and beautiful looks, dynamic style, purest MT DNA, brutal yet sophisticated. Premium Crystal Graphite frame finish highlights pure mechanical beauty Radial front master cylinder R1 type radial front master cylinder delivers linear stopping power with the highest degree of controllability

MT-09 SP Technical highlights

SP-specific features (italic):

Dedicated ‘Icon Performance’ YZF-R1M-inspired colours

Cruise Control system

Premium KYB® front suspension package

Öhlins rear shock absorber

Double-stitched seat

Anodized brushed aluminium swingarm

Anodized black levers, handlebars and black rear sprocket

Clear-smoked front and rear brake fluid reservoirs

MT-09 SP & MT-09 features:

New 889cc inline 3-cylinder 40-valve DOHC liquid-cooled EU5 engine

More power at all engine speeds

7% increase in maximum torque at lower rpm

4PS increase in maximum power

New 2.3kg lighter CF die-cast aluminium Deltabox chassis

Lower 189kg wet weight – 4kg reduction and the lightest in 900cc naked class

Shorter wheelbase for more dynamic handling

New lightweight aluminium swingarm

Bare and beautiful ‘coverless’ new generation MT styling

Premium quality throughout, with Crystal Graphite frame finish

Full LED lighting with Y-shape brand signature icon front and rear

New Quick Shift system with up and downshift functions

Refined A&S clutch

Light and compact new 6-axis IMU

Lean-sensitive rider aids: TCS, SCS and LIFt with three intervention modes

ABS and Brake Control system (BC)

D-MODE switchable engine running modes

New ultra-light SpinForged 17-inch 10-spoke wheels

Larger 180/70-17 rear tyre with 120/70-17 front tyre

Full colour 3.5-inch TFT instruments with remote handlebar switch

Radial front master cylinder, 298mm dual front discs

Colours, availability and price

The new MT-09 SP will be available in an exclusive Icon Performance colour. Deliveries to European Yamaha dealers will commence from March 2021. Prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories and MT Apparel

Yamaha offer a wide range of Genuine Accessories designed for the new MT-09 SP that enable every owner to build their very own machine. The constantly evolving line-up includes parts that enhance performance, protection and comfort through to cosmetic components that sharpen the bike’s image.

Yamaha’s MT Apparel line features everything from textile and leather jackets with CE approved armour, through to casual wear such as T-shirts, sunglasses, caps and more. New products are regularly being added to the apparel line, for full information on Genuine Accessories and Apparel please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

MyGarage app

Before purchasing their new MT-09 SP every customer can build their ideal virtual bike using Yamaha’s MyGarage app that allows users to add and remove accessories and view the finished result from every angle. Once the final specification has been chosen the package can be emailed to the customer’s chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new MT-09 SP.

MyRide

Yamaha’s MyRide app gives every MT-09 SP rider the chance to get more out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every ride, and enables users to add pictures to any trip which can be shared on social media. It’s also possible to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders.

For more information on Yamaha Motorcycles UK visit yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/

