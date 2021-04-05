All-new Technical Urban Boots From Tcx, The Ikasu Boots

The 24/7 All Around line-up from TCX Boots is known for its functional design and recognisable urban style, and for 2021, TCX Boots introduces its latest addition: The IKASU boots.

IKASU WP

With an RRP of £159.99, the IKASU WP boots look like a casual boot but are CE-Level 1 rated with reinforcements and technical materials to not only provide 24/7 comfort and style, but also safety whilst riding.

The upper is constructed with suede leather and reflective mesh fabric, with additional side reflex inserts for added visibility in dark conditions. Inside, there is a T-Dry waterproof membrane with an OrthoLite® footbed that provides long term cushioning and high levels of breathability so you can wear them all day long.

Safety features include a ZPLATE® midsole to optimise front flexibility and transverse rigidity, as well as reinforcements on the toe and heel, D3O® inserts on the malleolus area, and a rubber shift pad. For a secure fit and feel, there’s a distinctive front closure with elastic zip that allows easy entry into the boot, plus a wear-resistant rubber Groundtrax® outsole that has been designed to offer superior stability.

Available in black/reflex colour option, in sizes EU 38-48.

The IKASU WP is also available in a ladies option, that are designed specifically to fit a women’s foot shape. Also fully waterproof, the IKASU LADY WP features a 28.5mm raised heel for a higher posture. Available in the same black/reflex colour option, the IKASU LADY WP comes in sizes EU 35-42.

IKASU AIR

The IKASU boot is also available in an AIR option, providing superior ventilation for riding in warm weather conditions and climates. With the same reinforcements and protection features as the IKASU WP, the AIR comes with breathable fabric and microfibre upper materials, as well as a breathable mesh lining, to allow increased airflow throughout the boot.

Available in black/grey colour in sizes EU 38-48, the IKASU AIR has an RRP of £129.99.

