Lighter, more powerful and supremely versatile – and now equipped with the most sophisticated technology ever seen on a Yamaha Sport Touring – the all-new TRACER 9 and TRACER 9 GT

Roads of Life

“Roads of Life” is the core concept behind Yamaha’s Sport Touring segment, the goal to gather all type of riders who are all looking for the same goal. New roads to explore. New memories to create. Few other forms of personal transport can match the sense of total freedom experienced on every motorcycle journey. And no other vehicle comes close to matching the thrill and excitement of two wheels.

Each Yamaha Sport Touring is designed to provide an instant and accessible escape from the day-to-day world by giving everyone the chance to clear their mind and appreciate the wonders of the natural environment. Now, more than ever, we all need to be able to get outside at a moment’s notice and create a new world where we can take charge of our destiny and live life to the fullest.

The Roads of Life are waiting to be explored, lifelong memories are ready to be created, and new friends are sure to be made along the way. With a choice of models with two wheels and three wheels, Yamaha’s dynamic Sport Touring segment has the power to change the way we live our lives by making faraway places more accessible to everyone.

Original Tracer 900: The perfect balance of sport and touring

In 2015 the first Yamaha Tracer 900 arrived in Europe and changed the way that many riders perceived the Sport Touring class. Offering the thrilling performance of a sport bike together with an impressive long-distance touring capability – as well as being ideally suited to urban commuting – the original Tracer 900 proved to be a major success by attracting many new customers of all ages and from different backgrounds.

Followed by a second generation EU4 model in 2018, the Tracer 900 has established itself as the number one bike in the Sport Touring class, selling three times as many units as its nearest rival in 2019. This outstandingly adaptable motorcycle is now regarded by many as the definitive Sport Touring, and is one of the most important models in Yamaha’s line-up.

All-new TRACER 9: Ultimate Sports Versatility

Five years after the launch of the original model, Yamaha has created all-new versions of the ultimate multi-role motorcycles that are designed to reaffirm the model’s position as Europe’s favourite Sport Touring and attract a new generation of riders to the category.

Lighter, more powerful and supremely versatile – and now equipped with the most sophisticated technology ever seen on a Yamaha Sport Touring – the all-new TRACER 9 and TRACER 9 GT remain true to the ‘Sporting heart, touring soul’ philosophy that has made them the number one bike in its class. Offering increased levels of thrilling performance combined with enhanced touring capabilities and a higher overall specification, these new motorcycles offer ultimate sports versatility.

New EU5 890cc CP3 engine: More thrilling, more capable, more versatile

Powering the all-new TRACER 9 is a completely redesigned 890cc CP3 crossplane technology engine that is lighter, more powerful and more advanced than the original powerplant that forever changed the image of the Sports Touring class. Our CP3 architecture lays the foundations for a completely new engine.

Fully EU5-compliant, the sophisticated new inline 3-cylinder engine features an increased capacity of 890cc thanks to a 3mm enlargement in the bore diameter, and this significant cc boost contributes towards a 7% increase in torque output. A key feature of the new larger capacity engine is that this much higher torque output of 9.5kg-m / 93 Nm is produced at 7000rpm – 1500rpm lower down the rev range then previously – for outstanding acceleration and rapid overtaking. As well as this marked increase in linear torque, the power output of the larger capacity 890cc engine is increased to 119PS at 10,000rpm – 4hp more than previously – making this one of the most thrilling, capable and versatile motorcycles in its class.

Famed for its linear torque, outstanding reliability and amazing versatility than enables riders to get maximum riding enjoyment in every situation – from twisty mountain roads through to fast, open highways and busy urban streets – the original CP3 engine has become one of the most successful designs in Yamaha’s 65 year history. Quicker, stronger and more advanced, the new TRACER 9 engine is a worthy successor to the original, and despite its increase in capacity, it actually weighs 1,700g less than the outgoing design, which contributes towards the new bike’s enhanced handling agility and versatility.

New CF die-cast Deltabox chassis: Sportier handling, increased stability

Lighter, more compact and better handling, the TRACER 9’s all-new CF die-cast Deltabox chassis has been designed to give ultimate sports versatility with excellent comfort, making this the kind of bike that is ready to switch character to suit the rider’s mood.

Another important improvement for 2021 is the repositioning of the new 890cc CP3 engine, which is now mounted in a more upright angle of 52.3º, compared to 47.5º on the previous model. These changes improve the overall balance of the lightweight CF die-cast chassis to give a higher degree of surface feedback from the front end, as well as a greater feeling of front end traction in corners.

Longer high-rigidity swingarm: Increased stability, sporty agility

To match the new frame’s increased rigidity and more compact design, the TRACER 9 is equipped with a completely redesigned lightweight aluminium swingarm that pivots inside the frame’s outer structure in contrast to the previous model’s external pivot points. Although externally similar in appearance to the design used on the 2021 MT-09, the TRACER 9 swingarm is actually 60mm longer, giving a 1,500mm wheelbase – the same as the previous Tracer 900.

Full 3-bag luggage capability: Increased flexibility and versatility

To optimize its versatility and touring capabilities the new model is designed to accommodate a total of three hard luggage cases, enabling the TRACER 9 to run with any combination of sidecases and a top case. ‘Floating Stay’ system is used for the side cases to enhance high speed stability and isolate luggage movement on the bike, and a one-piece wraparound grab bar facilitates the fitment of a top case. With its lower weight and increased strength, the all-new chassis can handle a total payload of riders and luggage of 193kg – a 7% increase in load carrying capacity.

Class-leading electronic rider aids: 6-axis IMU for ultimate controllability

Originally developed for the R1 and never previously available in the Yamaha Sport Touring category, Yamaha’s 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) constantly measures the TRACER 9’s acceleration in the forward-backward; up-down and left-right directions – as well as the angular velocity in the machine’s pitch, roll and yaw directions.

Since its introduction on the R1 in 2015, this 6-axis IMU has been further developed, and the unit featured on the new TRACER 9 is now 50% smaller and 40% lighter. This high-tech IMU device constantly sends data to the ECU which computes all the data in real time, and effectively governs the new TRACER’s Traction Control System (TCS) as well as its Slide Control System (SCS), front wheel LIFt control system (LIF) and Brake Control system (BC).

Traction Control System (TCS)

If any potential loss of rear tyre traction is sensed during acceleration, data from the IMU informs the ECU to activate the lean-sensitive TCS and momentarily restrict drive force until rear wheel slip is eliminated. This intelligent system intervenes at three increasing levels as lean angle increases, giving the TRACER 9 rider added confidence when accelerating on wet or slippery road surfaces.

Slide Control System (SCS)

When data from the IMU predicts a sideways rear tyre slide the ECU adjusts power levels correspondingly until full stability is assured. The SCS can be set at any one of three intervention levels, and can be turned off when required.

Front wheel LIFt control system (LIF)

LIF enables the rider to maintain a high degree of chassis control during aggressive acceleration by adjusting the rate of front wheel lift when it is sensed by the IMU. As with the SCS, the LIF system has three selectable intervention levels, and can also be turned off by the rider.

Three TCS/SCS/LIF mode settings

To keep the whole system easy to understand and simple to operate there are three mode settings available for the TRACER 9 rider. In Mode 1 the TCS, SCS and LIF are all pre-set to level 1, this being the lowest intervention level that is designed to accommodate sporty and aggressive riding. When Mode 2 is selected the TCS, SCS and LIF are all pre-set at level 2, which is moderate intervention that suits a wide variety of different conditions. Finally, Mode 3 is the manual setting option that enables the rider to select any combination from the 3 TCS settings, 3 SCS settings and off, and 3 LIF settings and off, giving a potential 48 different combinations.

Brake Control system (BC)

The TRACER 9 is also equipped with a 2-Mode Brake Control (BC) system that provides added chassis stability during emergency braking situations. Data from the IMU is constantly analysed, and when excessive lever pressure is applied to the front or rear brake by the rider, the pressure is automatically modulated by the BC system.

The rider can select either of two modes: BC1 is the standard ABS-active mode which prevents wheel lock-up during emergency braking in an upright, straight-line situation. When set to BC2, the system offers an even higher level of intervention by controlling brake pressure when the IMU senses that the chassis is likely to become unsettled in situations such as sudden mid-corner braking.

Yamaha D-Mode: Four running modes for every situation

Yamaha D-Mode offers the TRACER 9 rider a total of four running modes to suit the widest variety of Sport Touring riding situations – one more than the previous model. Mode 1 gives a sharper and more aggressive engine response, Mode 2 is the all-round setting for a variety of situations, Mode 3 delivers a gentler character that’s ideal for relaxed riding, and the new Mode 4 is perfect for wet weather riding.

Cruise Control: Making longer journeys more enjoyable

The TRACER 9 is now equipped as standard with a Cruise Control that’s similar to the system used on the previous GT model, making longer journeys even more relaxing and enjoyable.

The Cruise Control can be activated when riding at a speed of 50 km/h or more and using 4th gear or higher, and once a speed is selected it can be adjusted up and down in 2 km/h increments by a single push of the switch or by continuously holding it down. The system can be immediately deactivated by using the brakes, clutch or rolling the grip forward on a closed throttle.

New fuelling system: Increased 350km+ range with stronger performance

Another important change for 2021 is the TRACER 9’s all new fuel delivery system that features fuel injectors mounted to the throttle valve side – whereas they were previously mounted directly to the cylinder head. Together with the use of new lightweight engine internals, the new fuelling design increases combustion efficiency and helps to achieve a notable 9% increase in fuel economy, giving this Sport Touring an extended range of 350 km+ from its 18-litre fuel tank, without adding additional weight by bigger fuel tank.

APSG ride-by-wire throttle: Improved feel and reliability

The TRACER 9’s Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) benefits from highly sophisticated R1M developed technology in the form of a new Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG) – a ride-by-wire throttle system that contributes toward the bike’s reduced overall weight and gives improved feel and reliability.

New higher-efficiency intake and exhaust: reduced weight, increased thrills!

Each motorcycle’s specification sheet can tell a lot about the way it’s going to perform, but numbers alone won’t give the whole story. The CP3 engine is famous for its intoxicating blend of linear torque and wonderful exhaust note, and Yamaha’s designers have devoted a lot of effort into making the whole TRACER 9 riding experience even more thrilling and exciting at all speeds.

The TRACER 9 is equipped with a new 1.5 chamber-type exhaust with twin tail pipes. Together with redesigned stainless steel header pipes, the complete exhaust weighs 1,400g less than previously, contributing significantly towards mass centralization for even more agile handling.

Refined transmission with uprated A&S clutch: Better feel, smoother shifting

The TRACER 9 is equipped with slightly higher 1st and 2nd gear ratios that match the new engine’s higher torque output at lower rpm, and for smoother gearchanges the shift fork has been redesigned. Modifications have also been made to the A&S clutch, including the use of new material for the friction plates and a revised cam angle to give a lighter lever pull and gentler chassis behaviour during downshifts, resulting in a smoother, easier and more satisfying ride.

Model-specific engine mounts: Increased stability when fully loaded

While the overall design of the TRACER 9 frame uses the new MT-09 as its base, Yamaha’s engineers have developed a range of model-specific components that make an important contribution towards achieving excellent straight line stability and cornering agility when fully loaded.

Model-specific engine mounts for the TRACER 9 have been developed through Kanno Hyoka – that is to say evaluating motorcycle performance based on test rider perceptions and feedback. Featuring a thicker construction that is unique to the TRACER 9, the left and right side engine mounting brackets as well as the top mount ensure that the engine’s role as a stressed member helps to create an excellent balance of rigidity for optimum handling performance – even when carrying a passenger and three hard cases.

Next generation design: Agile, compact and minimalist body style

Featuring completely redesigned bodywork, the all-new TRACER 9 seeks to build on the outstanding success of Europe’s best-selling Sport Touring by offering an even more sporty, dynamic and versatile package.

Very careful consideration was given to the layout and shape of the 3 bag luggage system, and the overall look of the side cases and top case is designed to complement the bike’s sporty and dynamic character.

A key feature of the new TRACER 9 is the ‘arrow’ silhouette formed by the windscreen, front fairing and fuel tank cover that gives a dynamic and purposeful new look, and the compact new mono-focus LED twin-eye headlights – together with LED lighting throughout and twin TFT meters – reinforce the bike’s technologically advanced look and underline the TRACER 9’s high overall specification.

Full LED lighting throughout: Excellent visibility with dynamic new style

New mono-focus twin-eye LED ‘hidden’ headlights are recessed in the aerodynamic front fairing to give this next-generation Sport Touring a bold and distinctive new look that underlines its truly dynamic and sporty character. One LED headlight unit projects the low beam while the other unit projects the high beam, and they are designed to give excellent forward illumination with an even spread of light that is softer at the edges, making them easier on the rider’s eyes. The dynamic new face also features dual LED position lights that reinforce the imposing presence of the TRACER 9.

The all-new LED rear light design is quintessentially TRACER, and features specially cut inner lenses that give a smoother tail and brake light with a three-dimensional effect to underline the bike’s ultra-modern style – and the full LED lighting is completed with compact and lightweight LED flashers.

Twin 3.5-inch full colour TFT meters: Clear and comprehensive information

The all-new twin 3.5-inch multi-function TFT meters display extremely clear data and feature an intuitive rider interface that separates the critical running information from the functional operational information.

Key running information is featured on the left screen, including a multi-coloured bar-type tachometer whose colour changes as rpm rises, as well as a digital speedometer, fuel gauge, gear position and TCS mode indicator. The left screen can be switched to the TCS mode and setting display, enabling the rider to select the desired intervention mode for the electronic rider aids. Meanwhile the right screen is split into four separate sections, each one displaying a range of information such as odometer, tripmeters 1 & 2, temperature and more.

Ultra-light Yamaha SpinForged wheels: Increased agility and lighter handling

The 10-spoke SpinForged wheels and large-diameter axles fitted to the new TRACER 9 are 700g lighter than previously, and this major reduction in unsprung weight makes a positive contribution towards the bike’s agile handling, lightweight steering and responsive suspension characteristics.

Optimized suspension settings: Smooth, stable and comfortable

Offering full adjustability so that they can be quickly set up to match the prevailing riding conditions and load carried, the TRACER 9’s new high-specification 41mm front forks are 30mm shorter than the previous design in order to match the lower head pipe on the CF die-cast frame.

Featuring an adjustable rear shock, the rear suspension system features a new linkage that has been redesigned for greater space efficiency and also to match the revised frame and swingarm design.

Commanding riding position: Adjustable to different riders and riding situations

The TRACER 9’s roomy and commanding riding position ensures the highest levels of comfort, and the ergonomics can be easily adjusted to suit different physiques and riding styles. The newly developed rider’s seat is mounted 15mm lower than the previous model, and features a simple tool-less two-position height adjuster. Further changes to the ergonomics can be made by adjusting the footrests by 15mm up or down, and the handlebar position can also be moved forwards by 9mm and upwards by 4mm by reversing the direction of the handlebar clamps, giving a total of 8 different riding positions.

Larger fully-adjustable windscreen: Increased comfort, reduced fatigue

For increased wind protection and reduced fatigue caused by buffeting on longer rides, the TRACER 9 is equipped with a large screen that can be adjusted by a total of 50mm through 10 increments of 5mm. Compact and lightweight handlebar brush guards also help to protect from the wind and weather.

R1 type radial front brake master cylinder: More power with linear control

The TRACER 9 is constructed to an extremely high standard specification, and the all-new 2021 model is the first ever Yamaha Sport Touring to be equipped with a front brake featuring a R1-type radial master cylinder. Manufactured by Nissin, this high-tech supersport-class braking system features a piston that moves parallel to the brake lever travel, giving a more linear brake feel, giving the rider a higher degree of controllability.

New Battlax T32 tyres: Excellent wet and dry performance

Yamaha and Bridgestone have jointly developed the new Battlax T32 Sport Touring tyres specifically for the TRACER 9. The development goals were to create a new tyre that could offer excellent wet and dry performance together with excellent durability and strong straight-line performance, qualities that match the versatile character of this new Sport Touring. The combination of a 120/70ZR17 front and 180/55ZR17 rear provide good feedback with a precise feel, enabling the TRACER 9 rider to experience ultimate sports versatility, whatever the weather.

TRACER 9

New Features Rider Benefit New larger-capacity 890cc engine Increased cc gives major increase in power and torque throughout the rev range or thrilling acceleration. Lower weight for easier handling. EU5 compliant All-new die-cast aluminium Deltabox chassis Lighter and stronger CF die-cast construction for more agile cornering. Increased wheelbase ensures straight-line stability at higher speeds and when fully loaded Full 3-bag luggage capability Fully equipped to accommodate hard side cases and a top case for ultimate versatility. Total load capacity including rider/passenger increased by 7% to 193kg 6-axis IMU plus lean-sensitive rider aids Cutting-edge technology that gives the highest degree of controllability in varying weather and surface conditions. 3 modes to suit every riding style Next generation design and styling Compact and modern design with excellent wind and weather protection. Perfect blend of sport style with touring functionality Full LED lighting Hidden and separate low/high LED headlights with dual LED position lights to see and be seen. Full LED flasher and tail/brake for ultra-modern TRACER signature style Full-colour 3.5-inch TFT instruments Intuitive design with clearly displayed information enables the rider to quickly check with minimum distraction Lightweight SpinForged wheels Ultra-light new wheels – reduced unsprung weight for more agile handling and responsive suspension Adjustable suspension High specification fully-adjustable 41mm USD front forks and adjustable rear shock enable optimum chassis set-up to suit varying riding styles and loads Customizable ergonomics New 2-position rider seat offers 15mm tool-less height adjustability. Rider footrests up/down adjustable by 15mm, and handlebar clamp can be reversed to give alternative position to suit different physiques and preferences Radial front master cylinder R1 type radial front master cylinder delivers linear stopping power with the highest degree of controllability

Technical highlights

New 890cc inline 3-cylinder 4-valve DOHC liquid-cooled EU5 engine

Lower weight and increased power at all rpm

7% increase in maximum torque at lower rpm

4PS increase in maximum power

Lighter and stronger CF die-cast aluminium Deltabox chassis

Overall 2kg weight reduction for increased agility

New lightweight aluminium swingarm

Next-generation styling, perfect blend of sport style and touring functions

Full LED lighting with hidden headlights and TRACER signature tail light

Refined A&S clutch

Light and compact new 6-axis IMU – first time on a Yamaha Sport Touring

Lean-sensitive rider aids: TCS, SCS and LIFt with three intervention modes

ABS and Brake Control system (BC)

D-MODE switchable engine running modes

New ultra-light SpinForged 17-inch 10-spoke wheels

Fully-adjustable KYB® 41mm USD forks with optimized settings

Adjustable KYB® rear shock with revised settings and new linkage

Twin full colour 3.5-inch TFT instruments with remote handlebar switch

Radial front master cylinder, 298mm dual front discs

TRACER 9 Colours, availability and price

The new TRACER 9 will be available in two new colours. Redline is a bold bright red finish that complements the bike’s sporty character, while Tech Kamo features a green-grey tint that creates a powerful and mature look that reflects the bike’s long-distance travel capabilities.

Deliveries to European Yamaha dealers will commence from March 2021. Prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

All-new TRACER 9 GT: Ultimate specification as standard

The new TRACER 9 GT is the highest specification model in Yamaha’s 2021 Sport Touring line, and features a range of advanced technology and additional equipment that provide an even more luxurious ride for those customers who require the ultimate Sport Touring package as standard.

Hard side cases: Added functionality with style

The TRACER 9 GT is supplied with completely new hard cases fitted as standard equipment, meaning that the bike is ready for the Roads of Life from day one. Each case is able to carry a full-face helmet, and is attached to the bike’s durable steel subframe via a fully floating carrier system that absorbs any wind or surface-induced chatter to give a natural riding feeling. Coloured sidepanels match the bike’s finish for a fully integrated look.

KYB electronically-controlled suspension: Ultimate comfort with precise feel

Yamaha and KYB have jointly developed the TRACER 9 GT’s electronically-controlled semi-active suspension system that provides the ultimate in riding comfort combined with a precise feel from the road. Officially known as the KYB Actimatic Damper System (KADS), this highly advanced suspension generates a much wider range of damping force than conventional suspension, and is able to respond instantly to varying riding conditions in order to achieve optimum handling performance.

This use of this semi-active suspension system has been made possible by the bike’s new IMU which works together with the ECU as well as the Hydraulic Unit (HU) and Suspension Control Unit (SCU) to calculate the optimum suspension settings for any given riding situation: fast or slow, wet or dry, smooth or bumpy, solo or two-up.

The advantage of the solenoid system is that it is able to make extremely fast adjustments to damping settings, and it can handle both minor and major changes. By constantly analysing and computing the 6-axis data, the IMU can signal the ECU to adjust damping settings in order to maintain chassis stability at all speeds, and by doing so the KADS supplements the rider’s skills to ensure a more rewarding and enjoyable Sport Touring experience.

KADS can be used in two modes: A-1 is the sporting mode that is designed to deliver taut and responsive suspension action for fast riding on dry roads – and can also accommodate wet conditions. The system can be switched to A-2 mode that is designed to give a more supple and comfortable ride on rougher or uneven surfaces, making it the ideal choice on longer and more relaxed journeys.

Up-and-down Quick Shift System (QSS): Smoother and faster gear changing

For clutchless up and down shifting the TRACER 9 GT is equipped with a new Quick Shift System (QSS). A sensor on the shift rod detects movement in the gearshift pedal, and the ECU cuts drive torque to the transmission to enable smooth and fast gearchanges, both up and down the transmission.

LED cornering lights: Increased visibility with decreased rider fatigue

The TRACER 9 GT is equipped with a highly sophisticated intelligent cornering light system that is programmed to light up the road ahead when the IMU senses that the machine is leaning at more than 7º and its speed is at least 5 km/h.

A key feature of this LED cornering light design is that the IMU’s high speed calculations and processing power enable the system to increase the brightness of the cornering lights as the banking angle increases, giving the rider a clear field of vision when riding at night. The TRACER 9 GT is only the second Yamaha to feature cornering lights after the FJR1300AE, and unlike the FJR’s system which consisted of three LED lights on each side of the fairing, the TRACER 9 GT’s design consists of a single LED situated above each of the two position lights.

Grip warmers: All-season riding comfort

Wind chill can make the rider’s hands cold and uncomfortable even on a cool summer’s day, and the TRACER 9 GT’s grip warmers can be precisely adjusted through a range of 10 settings using a scroll wheel to achieve the optimum temperature. Specially shaped grips feature thinner rubber that enables efficient transmission of the heat to keep hands warm whatever the weather.

Dedicated colours and graphics: Premium look and feel

As well as being available in the same colours as the standard model, the premium TRACER 9 GT is also offered in an exclusive Yamaha Icon Performance finish that has been inspired by the Yamaha R1M – the bike that pioneered much of the advanced electronic technology found on this high-end Sport Touring.

Availability

Deliveries to European Yamaha dealers will commence from March 2021. Prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

TRACER 9 GT

New Features Rider Benefit Hard side cases Added versatility for every journey, capable of accommodating a full face helmet. Fully floating carrier system ensures a smooth ride when fully loaded KYB electronically-controlled suspension Semi-active KADS suspension system delivers ultimate chassis performance for sports agility and touring comfort Up and down QSS Smoother and faster clutchless gear changing, up and down the transmission LED cornering lights Powerful seamless illumination for increased visibility and reduced fatigue at night Dedicated colours and graphics Premium looks and increased pride of ownership

Yamaha Genuine Accessories and MT Apparel

Yamaha offer a wide range of Genuine Accessories designed for the new TRACER 9 and TRACER 9 GT that enable every owner to build their very own machine. The constantly evolving line-up includes parts that enhance performance, protection and comfort through to cosmetic components that sharpen the bike’s image.

MyGarage app

Before purchasing their new TRACER 9 and TRACER 9 GT every customer can build their ideal virtual bike using Yamaha’s MyGarage app that allows users to add and remove accessories and view the finished result from every angle. Once the final specification has been chosen the package can be emailed to the customer’s chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new bike.

Yamaha’s Apparel line features everything from textile and leather jackets with CE approved armour, through to casual wear such as T-shirts, sunglasses, caps and more. New products are regularly being added to the apparel line, for full information on Genuine Accessories and Apparel please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

MyRide

Yamaha’s MyRide app gives every TRACER 9 and TRACER 9 GT rider the chance to get more out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every ride, and enables users to add pictures to any trip which can be shared on social media. It’s also possible to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders.

