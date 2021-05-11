Timeless design for the modern commuter.

Born for free spirits

Designed for those riders who appreciate the seamless combination of true heritage design with timeless neo-retro looks and up-to-the-minute technology, Yamaha’s Sport Heritage models are truly in a class of their own. With a unique character and everlasting appeal, every XSR model is designed to deliver not just an outstanding riding experience, but to enable its owner to underline their individuality and express their personality.

Yamaha’s Faster Sons philosophy is inspired by the past while looking firmly to the future, and it is an approach that strikes a chord with those free spirited riders who like to do things their own way. The whole Yard Built scene has been inspired and encouraged by the Faster Sons movement, and over the past 6 years the most respected custom builders from Europe and beyond have created many radical and thought provoking machines using a Yamaha Sport Heritage model as their starting point.

With the current Sport Heritage range headed by the flagship 3-cylinder XSR900, closely supported by the 2-cylinder XSR700, the time is right to introduce a new model that will open up the Faster Sons way of life to a whole new audience. Designed and built to the same high quality standards as its older siblings, the XSR125 offers younger riders the opportunity to experience the unique riding experience and pride of ownership that comes with every XSR – and with its premium build quality and proven Yamaha reliability, customers can be sure that this is a machine that will not let them down, and will retain a good used value.

All-new XSR125: Commuting in style

Commuting is about to become a lot more fun with the XSR125. Built to a high standard specification that includes Yamaha’s top-of-the-line engine as well as an agile handling frame – and featuring state-of-the-art technology seamlessly intertwined with timeless heritage style – this new lightweight is the youngest member of the Faster Sons family. And like many younger siblings, this bike is ready to make its mark and is ready to impress.

With its strong retro-inspired colour schemes, exquisite detailing and first class Yamaha build quality, this is a bike that demands to be noticed wherever it is ridden. Unlike some other models in the class that prefer to keep a low profile, the XSR125 is the kind of bike that makes a strong statement, and has the performance, technology and style to back it up.

Light, agile and fun

This new motorcycle has been designed to be light, agile and enjoyable for everyday riding – making it the ideal choice for a wide range of B1 license car drivers* looking for an alternative to four wheels, as well as for existing riders with an A-license who appreciate the XSR125’s outstanding value and impressive specification.

Those riders who may be completely new to motorcycling will be reassured by the comfortable upright riding position as well as the smooth suspension and easy, lightweight handling – and both new and existing riders are going to appreciate the fun-loving nature of Yamaha’s newest Sport Heritage bike.

* Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable local laws

Pure and timeless XSR styling

Just like every model in the Yamaha Sport Heritage line up, the XSR125 features a bold line up of colours that are influenced by some of Yamaha’s legendary models from a bygone era. Featuring a strong horizontal motif, the Redline, Tech Black and Impact Yellow colour schemes combined with features like the rounded tank, long flat seat and circular headlight give this new 125 a bold and unique look that underlines its Faster Sons DNA – and just like the XSR900 and XSR700, the new XSR125 pays homage to the past, while looking ahead to the future by featuring the very latest technology including full LED lighting as well as an LCD meter.

Best-in-class 125cc 11kW engine

The XSR125 is driven by a responsive 125cc 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder EU5 engine that is the same design as the unit used on the extremely successful MT-125 Hyper Naked and R125 Supersport models. This sophisticated and highly reliable powerplant produces a full 11kW, the maximum permissible in the A1 licence category, making it one of the strongest performers in the class.

One of the significant technological features on the XSR125 is Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system that enables the engine to produce plenty of torque at lower engine speeds together with excellent performance at higher speeds. The result is a bike that is easy and enjoyable to use around town, and as well as being able to deliver an exciting ride on the highway – and the whole riding experience is made even more enjoyable and rewarding by the beautifully-tuned exhaust note that brings out the strong character of the single-cylinder engine.

Being fully EU5 compliant, the XSR125’s low emissions enable it to be ridden in those city centres where increasingly strict air quality regulations may apply, making it an ideal commuter.

37mm USD front forks

In order to achieve first class roadholding together with responsive handling and an easy and enjoyable riding character, the XSR125 is equipped with 37mm USD front forks. Featuring a black finish that complements the bike’s timeless Sport Heritage character, these smooth-action forks play an important role in making this affordable commuter such a comfortable and nimble performer in different riding situations. This USD front end also underlines the XSR125’s premium overall specification at the same time as being one of the most affordable models in the quality 125cc class.

Stylish block pattern tyres

Yamaha’s Sport Heritage bikes are inspired by the past and built for the future, and the XSR125’s chunky block-pattern tyres emphasise the bike’s timeless good looks while providing high levels of traction. The combination of a wide 140/70-17 rear tyre and 110/70-17 front tyre together with lightweight 10-spoke alloy wheels ensures low unsprung weight for responsive suspension action, giving a confident riding character with easy and predictable handling, making this an ideal choice for first-time motorcyclists.

High-tech LED headlight and LED taillight

Another example of the affordable XSR125’s first-class specification is the fitment of sophisticated LED lighting. The full LED headlight features a classic shaped circular shell that epitomizes the bike’s unique blend of classic styling with up-to-the-minute technology, while the compact LED taillight underlines the bike’s agile and lightweight appearance.

Strong and light Deltabox frame

The chassis features Yamaha’s advanced Deltabox frame design with twin spars that run in a straight line from the steering head to the swingarm pivot to create an extremely strong yet lightweight chassis. Featuring a compact 1330mm wheelbase and accessible 810mm seat height, the XSR125 chassis is designed to accommodate riders of varying sizes, while the upright riding position and relaxed ergonomics make this lightweight Sport Heritage bike ideally suited to car drivers with a B1 licence* who are looking for a more enjoyable, effective and economical way to get into and around the city.

* Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable local laws

Premium details

Few other models in the category are able to offer this level of affordability combined with such an impressive specification, and premium details can be seen throughout the bike. In addition to the previously described USD forks, LED headlight and LED taillight and full power 125cc 11kW VVA engine, this lightweight Sport Heritage bike is equipped with a wide range of attractive features such as a tuck and roll seat, painted mudguards and aluminium brackets that highlight the attention to detail that makes this bike stand out.

Circular LCD meter

Every detail on the XSR125 is designed to be true to the Faster Sons philosophy that sees timeless design blended with modern technology. The circular LCD meter is a perfect example of this approach, and it features a satin black body featuring a circular LCD meter with a bright chrome surround. The negative LCD meter displays clear and easy to read information, while the neo-retro look perfectly complements the round headlamp, painted mudguards and heritage colours and graphics.

Key Features

Best-in-class 125cc 11kW EU5 Engine

Timeless neo retro design

37mm USD front Forks

Comfortable riding position

Lightweight alloy wheels

Stylish block-pattern tires

Classic circular LED headlight and LED taillight

Light and strong Deltabox frame

Agile, easy and confident handling

Painted mudguards

Tuck and roll seat

Aluminum brackets

Retro-style circular LCD meter

XSR125 colours, availability and price

The XSR125 colour schemes feature a strong horizontal motif that reinforces the timeless design and gives this model a pure look with a universal appeal. Three colours will be available: Redline (VRSK); Tech Black (MDNM6); and Impact Yellow (CPY), each of them featuring colour coordinated painted front and rear mudguards, dual-stripe tank graphics and sidepanel logos.

Deliveries to European Yamaha dealers will commence from the first week of June 2021. Prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Faster Sons Apparel

Yamaha has developed a wide range of Genuine Accessories that enable the XSR125 owner to easily personalize their motorcycle. Two Genuine Accessory kits will be available – the Racer Kit that consists of a headlight cover, front number plate and side number plate, as well as the Urban Kit that features a flyscreen, aluminium engine side cover, radiator side cover and side cover.

Customers can order the kits before collecting their new XSR125, and have them fitted by their Yamaha dealer. All of the items in the kits can also be purchased individually, and in addition to the kit items, the genuine Accessory list for the XSR125 also includes an Akrapovic muffler; license plate holder (LPH); undercowl side cover; café racer cowling, café racer knee pads and more.

Developed to complement the Sport Heritage range of motorcycles, Yamaha’s Faster Sons apparel line includes stylish T-shirts, jumpers, leather jackets, baseball caps, patches and more that are designed to match the timeless looks of the XSR.

MyGarage app

Yamaha’s MyGarage app is the quick and easy way for customers to build a virtual XSR125 with a range of Genuine Accessories while sitting at home with their smart phone or laptop. The free App allows users to add and remove accessories to create their ideal XSR125, and the finished result can be viewed in 3D from every angle.

MyGarage takes the guesswork out of choosing which accessories to fit, and to make things even easier the customer’s final selection can be emailed to their chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new XSR125.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Apparel or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

MyRide

Yamaha’s free MyRide app gives XSR125 riders the chance to get more enjoyment and information out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every route covered, and enables users to create their own story and add pictures which can be shared on social media. MyRide also allows users to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders.

For more Yamaha Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Yamaha Motorcycles UK

or head to the official Yamaha Motorcycles UK website yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/





If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

