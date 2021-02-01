All The New Bikes Of The Ducati Scrambler 2021 Range Available In Dealerships

All the Ducati Scrambler innovations for 2021 presented during the “Ducati World Première” are now available in Ducati network dealers. The models that enrich the “Land of Joy” are the new Ducati Scrambler Nightshift and Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO, together with the new colours for Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Ducati Scrambler Icon.

The arrival of the new models in dealers brings an end to an excellent 2020 for Ducati Scrambler, which with 9,265 units delivered worldwide was the most sold family of motorcycles from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer during the year. Thanks to this result, the brand that makes sense of freedom, joy and self-expression its core values, has also passed the milestone of 80,000 motorcycles distributed globally, just 6 years after its creation.

Perfect for dreamers and for those who love nocturnal atmospheres, the new Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is an essential bike with a gutsy character, strongly inspired by the metropolitan world. The model is characterised by having narrow and straight handlebars with café racer mirrors, while the number plates and the absence of the rear mudguard give it a more aggressive tone. The bike is also equipped with a new two-seater saddle, comfortable for both the rider and the passenger and ideal for exploring the night without sacrificing the right amount of style.

Made with the aim of fully transmitting some typical elements of the Ducati Scrambler brand, such as purity, essentiality and a sense of freedom, the 1100 Dark PRO represents the entry-level model to the “Land of Joy” 1100 range and it is the right bike to get on the saddle and conquer every road with a wealth of personality. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is an elegant and fully customisable motorcycle, characterised by “Dark Stealth” livery, combined with a tubular steel frame and an aluminium rear sub-frame, both in black.

The new livery that distinguishes the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is instead a tribute to the enduro bikes of the ‘80s. The golden rims are combined with the “Sparking Blue” colour scheme, enriched by white and red details on the tank and on the mudguards. The bike is also equipped with a new non-slip coating for the saddle, which together with 200 mm fork travel and the headlight grille, underline its true off-road character, making it the ideal choice for those who want to get off the asphalt roads to tackle adventurous new routes.

For 2021, the unmistakable Ducati Scrambler Icon is also available in sporty “Ducati Red” livery, alongside the classic “62 Yellow” with black frame and black saddle.

With the entry into the range of the new 2021 bikes, the Ducati Scrambler family is now even more complete, ranging in a variety of styles and meeting the different needs of all enthusiasts of the brand. The complete family is now composed as follows: Icon, Icon Dark, Desert Sled, Nightshift, 1100 PRO range in PRO, Sport PRO and Dark PRO variants. All models are equipped with Ducati Multimedia System, the infotainment system that enables the connection of the motorcycle with the smartphone and the helmet earpiece.

A video made using stop-motion technology has been shared on the digital and social channels of Ducati Scrambler, retracing the success achieved in these last 6 years and telling the entire philosophy and strength of the “Land of Joy” community, which is preparing for a 2021 full of projects and activities.

Ducati Scrambler brand re-interprets the values of the iconic two-wheeler Ducati family, whose first model was born in Borgo Panigale in 1962 and quickly became a worldwide success. Free-spirited, go-getting and non-conformist, it’s not a mere motorcycle, it’s a veritable lifestyle.

All information on the innovations and future projects is available on the Ducati Scrambler website and on the Instagram page @scramblerducati.

#ScramblerDucati #Nightshift #ARideInTheNight #DesertSled #Icon #JustPROs #LandOfJoy

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati Scrambler website scramblerducati.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here