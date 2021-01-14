All The New Givi 2021 Products In A Virtual Tour

The Italian company has found an innovative way to unveil its new collection to two-wheel enthusiasts: GIVI NEXT TO ME

The cancellation of the main fairs dedicated to 2-wheels imposed by the health emergency that we are still experiencing has pushed brands such as GIVI to reinvent themselves again in order to present their proposals to the public for 2021. Due to the impossibility of taking advantage of big shows such as EICMA or NEC to introduce “live” the brand’s new products, GIVI, has looked for an alternative way through a technological and innovative solution to communicate and present in the best possible way all the products and news of the new season: a digital interactive showroom.

GIVI has made a step forward into the virtual world, which in these months has shown more than ever its full potential. In this way, they have been able to take advantage of digital technology with a clear objective: to make two-wheel enthusiasts live a close and unique experience at the same time, something called GIVI NEXT TO ME.

This virtual tour looks fantastic on a full-screen PC and is also available on mobile phones. A solution that takes you to an elegant, large, futuristic and fun exhibition area where you can explore the brand’s different ranges: Urban, Touring, Sport, Adventure and Café Racer. There you can find the necessary tools to decide which areas you want to visit, which products you want to consult, which subjects you are interested in looking at in depth… similar to what happens when you visit the stand of a physical exhibition.

At the moment, conditions force us to give up the value of “touching with our hands”, but thanks to the development carried out by the transalpine factory, the result of a high level of design, everything is much more fluid and realistic. An experience that allows you to discover everything you want to know about the most outstanding GIVI products and their new collection.

So get comfortable and enjoy all the new GIVI products for 2021 !



If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here