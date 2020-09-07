The RO200 CARBON has made his mark! Since September 2019, the most lightweight racing full face helmet of the world was able to win over the riders, journalists and bikers to get its prime position on the premium-quality full face market.

In order to make these exceptional technologies available to as many people as possible, ROOF is today unveiling the new RO200! This new model retains its sporty design and incorporates all the proven technologies of the RO200 CARBON in a high quality fiberglass shell. At just only 1.280g*, the RO200 is one of the most lightweight full face helmet of the market.

This performance is the result of in-depth research on every component, from the shell to EPS protection and not forgetting the visor articulation mechanism, chin-strap anchors or air vents. Many patents have just made all the hard work of our French Riviera Design Office a reality.

Coming standard with an additional DAYNIGHT visor and a 100% MAXVISION PINLOCK lens, the RO200 is available in 5 outstanding colors and 8 sizes from €419.

• High quality multicomposite fiberglass shell

• 2 sizes of shell for an adjusted style

• Lightweight of 1.280g

– 1.280g +- 50g from size 54/XS to size 58/M

– 1.370g +-50g from size 59/ML to size 63/XXL

• Comes standard with an additional DAYNIGHT visor + a 100% MAXVISION PINLOCK lens

• 5 densities patented evolutive EPS for high protection

• Ventilated, breathable, antibacterial and quick drying fabric

• Great comfort with Silent Lining fully removable, adjustable and washable

• Very wide field of vision – horizontal : 210° & vertical : 100°. (measured on size 58)

• Top Venturi effect air vents. 6 air intakes and 2 extractors

• Patented dual fonction airbox for the ventilation of the face or of the visor depending of the user’s needs. Only one air intake for two tasks.

• Ultra fast removing system of the visor. Specific tool (keychain) comes standard with the helmet

• High secured fixation of the visor to reduce neck rotation

• EXITISY: Emergency cheeks pads removing system

• Optimised aerodynamics for high speed

• Silicon lip seal for the visor and the side plates for a perfect sealing

• The cheek pads are suitable for glasses and ready for an intercom set

• Aluminium double D chinstrap buckle

• Windguard and noseguard come standard

• All accessories, visors and inner linings comfort are identical between RO200 and RO200 CARBON.

• Public price: uni pearl white: €419 / uni mat black: €429 / decos: €459

• Available in 8 sizes: 54(XS) / 56(S) / 57(SM) / 58(M) / 59(ML) / 60(L) / 61(XL) / 63(XXL)

• in 2 solid colors and 3 deco colors

