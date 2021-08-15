Alonso Makes It Austrian Rookies Cup Triple

Three brilliant race wins in a row for David Alonso gives the Colombian 15-year-old a strong claim to the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Right on his tail all the way to the Spielberg finish line was Tatchakorn Buasri, the 20-year-old Thai, with Spanish 17-year-old Ivan Ortolá leading the chasing pack.

It was a fabulous 13 KTM lead battle for most of the race and Alonso could not break away as he had done in the Austrian GP Race 1 on Saturday. Arch rival David Muñoz was particularly determined to hold on but then so nearly crashed and his big save gave Alonso and Buasri breathing room.

David Muñoz, the 15-year-old Spaniard, finally crossed the line 6th and is now 38 points adrift with two races and 50 points still to be claimed at Motorland Aragon.

David Alonso on top

“It was a great weekend since Free Practice, yesterday a good race. Today we know that it was going to be hard but well, from the first lap I was in the group and then I tried to push, but it was not possible.”

“I was happy with my pace but the other riders were competitive in this race and I had some more laps in the group, fighting. Some riders were on the limit, a bit aggressive but I managed well.”

“Then I had another opportunity, and I pushed harder. Finally I could do it and only Tatchakorn Buasri was behind me.”

“That was perfect because in 4 races here we win 3, it is incredible for the championship, for my confidence. Most important is that each lap I do with this bike I enjoy a lot, I have a super, super good feeling and I am ready for Aragon.”

Tatchakorn Buasri on his tail

“The Red Bull Ring is a second home for me. I am so happy with the race today, it was a little bit difficult because I made a mistake in turn one in the beginning of the race and went back to position 9. Then I was pushing, pushing, passing, passing, then I could follow Alonso.”

“On the last lap I wanted to overtake but you know, he is very fast. Still, today I am so happy. I will keep trying to win, to concentrate, more training, keep trying.”

Iván Ortolá on the podium

“This weekend was amazing, in the first race I suffered a lot in the group, I pushed a lot.”

“I looked at the race last night and saw what I could do, what I could improve.”

“This podium for me, it tastes like a victory, because of yesterday’s race. Thanks to everyone who supports me.”

David Muñoz on the limit

“The race today was very fast, for me with the bike it was difficult. A big moment near the end, it was almost a disaster, right on the limit.”

