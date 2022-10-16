Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The SpeedUp rider proves unstoppable despite a Long Lap penalty, with Fernandez crashing out and Ogura salvaging 11th for the points lead

Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) played a figurative and literal ace at the Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, escaping from the front row to pull out enough gap to serve his Long Lap penalty given in practice and still emerge in the lead – putting the hammer down from there on out to enjoy a track day experience at Phillip Island, winning with over 3.5 seconds in hand. Second went to Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), another two-time rookie race winner this year, with Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) completing the podium after a comeback from P14 on the grid.

The huge headline beyond the podium saw former Championship leader Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) crash out from behind teammate Acosta. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) is the therefore the new points leader, although the Japanese rider could only manage 11th and his advantage is therefore only 3.5 points with two races to go. There are also now only those two contenders remaining, as Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) is now 50 points back and without a win.

From lights out, Lopez was in charge as he bolted immediately, maintaining the plan to push at the limit from the off. That gave him enough advantage to dive in to take his Long Lap penalty and still emerge in the lead, and then he was gone.

After a crash out of podium contention for Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) fading back from the podium fight, the battle between Acosta and Fernandez was heating up. The rookie was ahead when his teammate suddenly slid out, losing the front and with it chance to create quite a gap. But rider ok and ultimately only losing four points.

Dixon gained the podium with that, but after having put in quite a comeback to slice through the pack from well outside the top ten. Behind him, Aldeguer held off an impressive charge from Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), with Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP) and Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) for close company. Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Canet and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) completed the top ten ahead of Ogura.

After that drama on race day for Fernandez, Ogura now has chance to take the crown in Malaysia… but it’s only 3.5 points the Japanese rider in hand, and it looks like the battle may well go all the way to the wire. Tune in for the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia next weekend for another twist in the tale!

Moto2™ PODIUM

1 Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) – Boscoscuro – 39’14.947

2 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +3.556

3 Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) – Kalex – +9.583

Alonso Lopez: “To be honest I don’t know what I did, but yesterday I was working really hard on the data, I had bad luck because I missed out on pole because of a Red Flag and I knew I had the pace but today the track was completely different. I did my best with the Long Lap, I felt really comfortable. I want to thank my team and also Casey! It’s his birthday and I learned a lot from watching him. Thank you to all the sponsors, and thanks everyone!”

