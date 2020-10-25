Alonso’s first win – Acosta in the dirt – Rookies Aragón 2 Race 2

With a sensational final corner David Alonso snatched victory from Daniel Muñoz and Iván Ortolá in a stunning Race 2 at the Grand Prix of Teruel in Aragón. Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup leader Pedro Acosta was in the 12 man battle for the lead all the way but lucky to stay on two wheels when knocked off track with just over a lap to go.

Acosta crossed the line 10th but was demoted to 21st for cutting out 2 corners on his way back on track. The 16-year-old Spaniard has a 46 points advantage over Alonso after the 14-year-old Colombian’s victory. With 100 points on offer from the remaining 4 races in back to back weekends at Valencia, anything can happen.

Alonso’s first win

“So happy with the race, it was an incredible race and a lot of fun. The start I did much better than yesterday and was so happy with that but then in the first lap I was at the back of the group and a little bit on the limit. I didn’t do such a good job and lost a bit of a gap.”

“Then we could come back and fix it, get right with the lead group. On the last lap it was very difficult for me because I didn’t make a good job of the first corner and many riders overtook me. But then I started to catch back and on the long straight I could pass many and then I did the last corner very well to finish first.”

He has not finished lower than 5th in the first 8 races.

Daniel Muñoz worked for 2nd

“The race was good finally but not the start. Many riders passed me and I had a lot of work to do. But in the middle of the race I could run in the first group. Then the last lap I prepared well for the last corner and managed to get on the podium.”

Iván Ortolá podiums again

“Another very good race and really it was like a victory because it was very long, tough group,” explained Saturday’s winner. “It was a very good battle and finally I could make the podium.”

“The bike was again perfect, I didn’t change anything from yesterday because I feel very good on the bike, no problems at all. I am looking forwards to Valencia, I think I can do well but it is a short track with a lot of corners and can be difficult too. I have to do better in Qualifying.”

Daniel Holgado created drama

“It was a very difficult race but I am very happy with my ride,” stated the 15-year-old Spaniard who finished 4th. “The bike was really perfect and I enjoyed it. My only problem was on the second to last lap I had a big highside and kicked the back brake so hard and it didn’t work on the last lap.”

Though Holgado stayed on he had kicked the hydraulic connection and loosened it. His dramatic highside caused a chain reaction that sent Acosta way off track and brought down Billy van Eerde. The 18-year-old Australian’s run of terrible luck continues but he escaped injury.

Izan Guevara kept pushing

“Really happy with the race,” enthused the 16-year-old Spaniard who finished 6th. “A great battle all the way to the last corner. The rear tyre performance dropped off quite early and I struggled with that a bit but kept pushing. Thanks to the guys who helped me so much this weekend.”

Acosta lost his way and the points

“I think I am lucky because I didn’t crash but on the other side I don’t understand what game the other riders are playing, it is a bit too much, bumping on the straight.”

“I tried to break away but I think the others have learnt what they need to do to stay with me and I couldn’t manage it this weekend. The most important thing is that I didn’t crash, I finished the race and got 6 points for the championship,” concluded Acosta after the race before he knew that he had been penalised 30 seconds for missing 2 corners.

