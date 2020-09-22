Alpinestars has a deep-rooted racing history working with the best road racing and motocross/off-road athletes who collaborate with the company to build premium protection products for the motorcycling industry. The main purpose of Alpinestars is to develop protection products for riders that take to the road, whether they be top athletes, commuters, adventure touring riders, sports riders or novice motorcyclists.

Alpinestars‘ 2021 range of technical touring, racing and urban garments offers a vast array of features taken straight from the company’s research and development activities with top riders. Inspired by top flight racing, the 2021 Motorcycling Collection incorporates stylish products that blend Alpinestars‘ race DNA protection with everyday functionality and comfort, whatever the environment or climate. The new line brings products with the highest levels of safety and performance that typify the company’s ethos of delivering the best rider solutions allowing them to get out on their bikes and savor the thrill, the freedom, and the back to roots connection between man and machine. The result of Alpinestars’ relentless drive to advance technical innovation sees the new collection introducing the following products:

TOURING

KETCHUM GORE-TEX® JACKET

ROAD PRO GORE-TEX® PANTS

STELLA KETCHUM GORE-TEX® JACKET AND ROAD PRO GORE-TEX® PANTS

ANDES v3 DRYSTAR® JACKET, PANTS AND GLOVES

STELLA ANDES v3 DRYSTAR® JACKET AND PANTS

HEADLANDS DRYSTAR® JACKET

AST-1 v2 WP PANTS

RIDGE v2 WP BOOT

ROAD

FASTER v2 LEATHER JACKET

GP PRO R3 GLOVE

SP-2 v3 GLOVE

SMX Z DRYSTAR® GLOVE

URBAN

T-BURSTUN DRYSTAR® JACKET

SYNCRO v2 DRYSTAR® GLOVE

CERIUM TECH-STRETCH DENIM PANTS

COPPER v2 TECH DENIM PANTS

PRIMER RIDING SHOE

Alpinestars’ focus on rider protection is evident in the new range of Tech-Air® 5 ready Touring jackets, such as the road-orientated Ketchum Gore-Tex® Jacket, a lightweight jacket designed to offer effective all-weather protection. The technically advanced construction of this jacket offers protection and abrasion resistance, while the fixed Gore-Tex® waterproof and breathable LTD liner ensures excellent performance in all conditions.

The Andes v3 Drystar® Jacket is equally well designed, and features Alpinestars exclusive Drystar® construction for 100% waterproofing and high levels of breathability, even in difficult riding conditions.

For riders who prefer a sportier design, there is the Headlands Drystar® Jacket, which is a tailored textile jacket complete with a fixed waterproof and breathable Drystar® membrane for proven protection against the elements and an elongated rear for greater coverage when riding.

The same attention to detail is applied to the AA class Faster v2 Leather Jacket, which is constructed from highly abrasion resistant, premium full grain leather with extensive stretch panels and accordions for superior levels of rider comfort. Tech-Air® 5 ready, this sports riding jacket boasts class-leading impact protection and armor on the shoulders and elbows, and strategically positioned perforations for optimum levels of cooling airflow.

With enhanced ergonomic shaping and design details, the GP Pro R3 is anatomically engineered for performance, protection and comfort. Tested on MotoGP and WSBK circuits around the world, the GP Pro R3 features Alpinestars’ exclusive Dynamic Friction Shield (DFS) protectors with advanced airflow ventilation and aramidic reinforcement to ensure this glove is primed for superior track day performance.

In 2021, the urban range continues to expand, offering more garments to appeal to a variety of urban riders. The T-Burstun Drystar® Jacket, an aggressively-styled urban sports riding jacket constructed from a vintage-styled waxed fabric, incorporates a removable, fleece-lined thermal vest, making it ideal for city riding in a variety of climates and weather conditions. The new Cerium Tech Stretch Denim Pant is an excellent urban commuting jean that fuses class-leading Nucleon Plus knee protection in an ergonomic, slim fit denim design. With its pre-shaped leg construction and quality denim fabric (12oz cotton and elastane) the Cerium Tech Stretch Denim Pant features a stretch layer for an optimal performance fit and superior rider comfort.

The Urban footwear lineup has also been bolstered with the arrival of the Primer Riding Shoe, a protective riding shoe which can also be worn both on and off the bike. Another key feature of the Primer is its casual design and construction which gives it an excellent spongey underfoot feel for true all-day comfort.