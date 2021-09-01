Alpinestars 2022 Motorcycling Collection – Innovative Materials Technologies & Products Designed to Enhance Performance & the Overall Rider Experience.

The Alpinestars’ Main 2022 line showcases the fusion of innovative materials technologies and state-of-the-art protection to create the ultimate in Racing, Sport, Touring and Urban apparel and footwear. Engineered to offer the optimal blend of lightweight yet breathable protection, cutting edge design, and top-level performance, the new products of the Main 2022 Collection have been designed to enhance the overall rider experience and allow motorcyclists to excel in their specific riding environment, whether it be racing on the rack, touring on the open road or exploring rugged terrain off the beaten path. Alpinestars has expanded the Main 2022 range to cater to the needs of motorcycle riders, regardless of the environment or climate. The result of countless hours of comprehensive research, testing and development in the laboratory, on the road and on the racetrack in the most demanding of conditions, the new range of racing suits and jackets, are all Tech-Air® 5 ready. The products of the new 2022 range are optimised to guarantee the performance, comfort and functionality riders need and expect.

Alpinestars first introduced MATRYX® with the Spring 2021 Collection with the launch of the Speed Force performance riding shoes. MATRYX® is a parametric material made of high tenacity polyamide yarns that is weaved with Kevlar®, monofilament, carbon and other organic elements. The main design benefit of MATRYX® is the ability to engineer the performance needed in a product to the exact location where the performance is needed. MATRYX® technology is also the perfect materials’ structure for advanced protective apparel and gives Alpinestars the opportunity to bring new, innovative protective garments to the every-day rider. Superior comfort, performance and premium protection has been designed into the new 2022 line with the introduction of the Fusion Leather Suit, the Fusion Jacket and the Missile v2 Ignition Leather Suit.

RIDEKNIT® is another fabric technology that has allowed Alpinestars to do unique advancements with motorcycle gear. Not only is Rideknit® lightweight, breathable, stretchable and durable, the core value of using Rideknit® is the ability to custom design strategic placement of the Rideknit® material in a garment where stretchability and comfort are needed most. When it comes to riding footwear, pants and jackets, Alpinestars has incorporated Rideknit® technology in many products.The Main 2022 line sees Alpinestars launching the Fusion Leather Suit and the Fusion Jacket which incorporate Rideknit® stretch paneling for enhanced flexibility and freedom of movement – a true innovation in riding gear.

The materials technologies and pioneering innovations incorporated in the new Alpinestars’ Main 2022 Collection will bring significant advancements to motorcycling, especially in the areas of protection, performance and comfort. For our 2022 Women’s Stella Line, Alpinestars has engineered the Missile v2 Leather Racing Suit to provide a dedicated women’s fit, optimised and anatomically designed for the female figure. With the Missile V2, now female riders can ride protected with a Tech-Air® Ready leather racing suit and in premium comfort. Alpinestars as always is focused on ensuring that our products protect and perform, bringing new technologies to the market that benefit the rider and raise the benchmark for excellence.

MAIN 2022 COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS

FUSION LEATHER SUIT TECH-AIR® READY

GP TECH v2 GLOVE

ALTAMIRA GORE-TEX JACKET TECH-AIR® READY

BOULDER GORE-TEX JACKET TECH-AIR® READY

HALO DRYSTAR® JACKET TECH-AIR® READY

VENTURE XT WATER-RESISTANT JACKET TECH-AIR® READY

SP-8 HDRY® GLOVE

DENALI AEROGEL DRYSTAR® GLOVE

RT-8 GORE-TEX BOOTS

FROST DRYSTAR® JACKET

COPPER PRO TECH DENIM

TURNSTONE SHOES

ROAD: DERIVED FROM THE TRACK, ENGINEERED FOR THE ROAD

FUSION SUIT: LEATHERS REIMAGINED

The Fusion Leather Suit, is typical of Alpinestars approach to delivering riders garments that are comfortable, light, breathable and protective. Tech-Air® 5 ready, this suit offers sports riders superior freedom of movement and high level of ventilation through the development of innovative new materials: RIDEKNIT® stretch paneling and MATRYX® ultra abrasion resistant and highly breathable zones.

TOURING

ALTAMIRA GORE-TEX JACKET: MASTER THE WET

The Altamira GORE-TEX Jacket is a high performance technical touring jacket designed for travelers and commuters that utilizes a GORE-TEX laminated membrane shell for lightness and thinness, breathability and optimum wet weather protection. Engineered for all-weather, long-distance performance, this jacket’s comprehensive array of technical details is designed for enhanced comfort and practicality, and this jacket is Tech-Air® ready and can accommodate the Tech-Air® 5 Airbag System, for complete upper body protection.

ADVENTURE TOURING: ENGINEERED TOUGH FOR ANY ENVIRONMENT

BOULDER GORE-TEX JACKET: READY FOR ADVENTURE

This focus on all-weather riding solutions has also been extended to the adventure segment. An advanced technical touring jacket designed for all-weather adventure riding, the Tech-Air® 5 ready, Boulder GORE-TEX Jacket is constructed out of a breathable and water repellant treated outershell with a GORE-TEX laminated membrane for low weight and maximum wet weather performance. Lightweight and flexible, the Boulder GORE-TEX Jacket is engineered for enhanced climate management, with the design utilizing maximized direct ventilation for efficient air flow distribution around the body, and it is equipped with a technical PrimaLoft® thermal liner for warm comfort on colder days. The jacket also features technical fabrics and reinforcements in strategic areas including Superfabric® for the highest level of protection and durability in areas exposed to abrasion.

HALO DRYSTAR® JACKET: ADAPTS TO ANY CONDITIONS

A multi-season adventure touring jacket with an innovative technical outer jacket, the Halo Drystar® Jacket can be adapted to the weather conditions; the asymmetric front construction features a very wide vent panel, which combined with the large opening vent panel on the back, delivers optimum levels of airflow. Ventilation can be enhanced even further, thanks to the removable sleeve shell which exposes the full mesh sleeves for unrivalled airflow in the warmest environments, while still delivering full protection against impacts.

VENTURE XT WATER-RESISTANT JACKET: THE ULTIMATE IN VERSATILITY

A lightweight, dual sport adventure touring jacket ready for everyday adventure on and off road, the Venture XT Water-Resistant Jacket is equipped with a durable and protective shell, with strategically positioned PU film reinforcements for additional protection in the most exposed areas. This jacket utilizes a water-resistant construction pattern for effective wet weather performance, while the large opening vents on the sleeves and the additional Super Airflow front panel on the chest allow the jacket to be quickly and easily adapted to warm weather and active riding conditions. This jacket is Tech-Air® ready and can accommodate the Tech-Air® 5 Airbag System for complete upper body protection.

SP-8 HDRY GLOVE: FEEL THE DIFFERENCE

Constructed with advanced HDry® membrane laminated technology, this fully waterproof glove offers the best feeling with the bike’s controls. Derived from Alpinestars’ iconic SP-8 gloves, this glove is constructed from a blend of goat leather and synthetic leather for light weight and performance. Featuring dual density SP knuckle protection, a double closure system and multi-layer reinforcements with accordion and stretch zones, this weatherproof glove offers effective all-weather performance, allowing riders to cover big distances whatever the conditions.

DENALI AEROGEL DRYSTAR® GLOVE: GUARANTEED WARMTH, EVEN IN THE COLDEST OF CONDITIONS

The Denali Aerogel Drystar® Glove delivers enhanced insulation performance thanks to its PrimaLoft® Gold Aerogel insulation panels that are strategically placed on all fingers, and this, combined with the engineered construction of the glove, ensures the rider’s hand stays warm, even in the coldest of environments. This new innovative insulation is delivering higher performance, as it is more compact and more stable over time and resists compression.

RT-8 GORE-TEX BOOT: COMFORT WITHOUT COMPARISON

The RT-8 GORE-TEX Boot is a protective touring boot engineered for superior comfort. Using a new sole construction derived from our latest performance shoes, the RT-8 sole design offers unrivalled walking all-day comfort, on and off the bike. With a very efficient and durable lug pattern capable of tackling any terrain, the RT-8 GORE-TEX boot also delivers exceptional protection and riding feel, while the compact design allows the boot to fit effortlessly under any pants.



URBAN: ENGINEERED FOR THE STREETS

FROST DRYSTAR® JACKET: WARMER BY DESIGN

Alpinestars’ new waterproof and breathable urban-styled jacket has a dual-layer laminated fabric and synthetic down construction for optimum warm performance in cold and wet conditions.

COPPER PRO TECH DENIM: ENGINEERED FOR THE STREETS

The Copper Pro is an advanced tech denim engineered to deliver superior protection, casual comfort and style, and uses a new 14oz HDF (High Density Fiber) stretch CORDURA® denim outer shell for superior resistance to abrasion, while still remaining flexible. Equipped with aramid knitted lining in the most exposed areas for extra abrasion resistance and effective heat transfer reduction, the Copper Pro is also reinforced on the knee for additional mechanical strength to combat abrasion and tears, while being heat resistant and highly breathable, and has pre-curved legs with an ergonomic back knee panel for enhanced comfort.

TURNSTONE SHOE: TAKING THE CHELSEA BOOT TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Based on the iconic and classic Chelsea boot-style, the Turnstone Shoe is a leather protective riding shoe designed for premium all-day comfort. The Turnstone Shoe is engineered with an innovative retention system to keep the shoe securely in place with a customized fit, and this is achieved via an innovative internal hidden lace system that the user can adjust and tighten properly by activating the adjustable tab on the back of the shoe. Timeless, clean aesthetics with state-of-the-art protection, the Turnstone Shoe is a casual riding shoe that delivers, on and off the bike.

