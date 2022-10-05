Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Alpinestars 2023 motorcycling collection: engineered to provide enhanced rider protection, real-world versatility, and premium comfort.

The product development focus for the Alpinestars’ Main 2023 Collection was to create protective motorcycling products that offer greater versatility, ergonomics, climate management, and most importantly an enhanced level of rider protection. By incorporating innovative materials technologies with state-of-the-art protection and industry know-how, Alpinestars has brought to market one of the most technologically advanced collections with the launch of the new Main 2023 line. Engineered with motorcyclists’ performance and protection needs in mind, Alpinestars has created a collection that caters to riders of all experience levels and disciplines whether it be touring on the open road, competing on the track, commuting to the office, or exploring rugged terrain, Alpinestars will keep you protected when you ride.

An important addition to the Alpinestars’ Tech-Air family includes the introduction of Tech-Air 3, the Airbag System for daily mobility, allowing motorcyclists to “Enjoy the Ride More,” knowing they’re riding with airbag protection. Tech-Air® 3 can be worn over the outer garment as an over vest, as well as under a protective motorcycle jacket. With its lightweight construction and packable design, the Tech-Air® 3 Airbag System can be quickly and easily folded up and stored in a backpack or under a scooter’s seat for real-world practicality and has been designed to be worn in all weather conditions. The Tech-Air® 3 Airbag System is available in a women’s Stella version, bringing important airbag protection to women motorcycle riders with a wearable airbag that is ergonomically engineered, and optimised for the female figure.

Now when it comes to protection, Alpinestars has pioneered the development of a full-length back protection insert with the introduction of the Nucleon Flex Proi. The extremely lightweight Level 2 CE and UKCA certified protector is roughly 22% longer than the average back protector insert. For Alpinestars, this is an important advancement in back protection that provides motorcycle riders with even greater coverage and protection on the road, while offering premium comfort and the practicality associated with a back protector insert.

Taking climate management to the next level, the new line sees Alpinestars incorporating Drystar®XF (where XF stands for Extra Flow) and taking the innovative Drystar® membrane to the next level of waterproofness by offering 50% higher breathability performance in dry conditions when compared to a standard waterproof membrane. The Main 2023 Touring range sees the Drystar®XF membrane being used in both the AMT-10R and Monteira jackets and pants, along with the use of laminated construction and the direct fusion of the outer shell material with the waterproof Drystar®XF membrane. The benefit of the laminated construction is that it effectively stops the water right at the outside layer of the garment, before it can penetrate the inside layer, providing 100% waterproof performance, and maximising breathability.

MAIN 2023 COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS

INNOVATION

Tech-Air® 3 and Stella Tech-Air® 3 Airbag Systems

TOURING

AMT-10R Drystar®XF Jacket

Bogotá Pro Drystar® Jacket And Women’s Stella Bogotá Pro Drystar® Jacket

Monteira Drystar®XF Jacket

URBAN

Sherpa Hoodie

Ageless Riding Shoes and Chrome Shoes

RACING SPORT

Proton Waterproof Jacket

SMX Waterproof Jacket

Stella Alya Sport Waterproof Jacket

SP-2 Shoes

PROTECTION

Nucleon Flex Proi Full Back Protector Insert

TECH-AIR® 3 AND STELLA TECH-AIR® 3 AIRBAG SYSTEMS – ENJOY THE RIDE MORE

Tech-Air® 3, Alpinestars’ lightest autonomous Airbag System designed to be worn over or under a motorcycle jacket, is the effective and practical protection choice for touring riders, urban city commuters, and light off-road adventure riders who want to ride protected. Alpinestars’ crash detection triggering algorithm has been developed and refined with millions of kilometers of riding data and thousands of crashes, allowing the System to accurately assess when to deploy the airbag ahead of an impact or other dangerous situation like a lowside, or highside crash.

When inflated, the upper body protection provided by the airbag keeps motorcycle riders safer by uniquely covering the rider’s full chest and full back. Tech-Air® 3 is ideal for daily commuting in the city and adventuring on the road, allowing motorcyclists to “Enjoy the ride more,” and feel the sense of freedom and added confidence that comes with wearing a protective Airbag.

ADVENTURE TOURING: ENGINEERED TOUGH FOR ANY ENVIRONMENT

AMT-10R DRYSTAR®XF JACKET – THE ULTIMATE IN VERSATILITY

The modular, multi-season AMT-10R Jacket has been engineered to deliver premium protection, unrivaled usability, as well as adapt to extreme weather conditions. The R version of the AMT 10 provides additional off-road adventure capabilities incorporating reinforcements and extra storage space, perfect for those die-hard adventure riders who want to get out and explore. A new approach in advanced riding, and all-weather protective apparel, the innovative Tech-Air® Ready, AMT-10R Jacket has a modular construction, incorporating the most advanced materials technologies including SuperFabric®, laminated Drystar®XF, MATRYX®, Rideknit® and soft leather reinforced with DuPont™ engineered Flynet technology with Kevlar® grid for high abrasion resistance on exposed areas.

BOGOTÁ PRO DRYSTAR® JACKET AND WOMEN’S STELLA BOGOTÁ PRO DRYSTAR® JACKET – BEAT THE ELEMENTS

The all-season Bogotá Pro Drystar® and Stella Bogotá Drystar® Jackets utilize Alpinestars’ Drystar® membrane, engineered to provide superior breathability, exceptional comfort, and all-weather performance, wet or dry. Designed to ensure that the outer shell always stays dry, the jacket also has a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) treatment – with the Bogotá Pro it’s goodbye to soggy gear. The 3-layer ‘liner to drop’ system allows the jacket to be quickly and easily configured to the conditions. Constructed from 100% GRS-certified recycled Nylon 6 materials, the Tech-Air® Ready Bogotá has extensive ventilation panels on the chest, full back, and arms for effective climate control.

MONTEIRA DRYSTAR®XF JACKET – UNRIVALLED FUNCTION AND PERFORMANCE

The multi-season Monteira Drystar®XF Jacket has been engineered to ensure that adventure touring riders travel fully protected and in optimal comfort in all climates and weather conditions. With a focus on the jacket’s overall practicality, the design team added a new level of detail and ergonomic designs that incorporate intuitive and functional features including closures, vents, and pockets, as well as magnetic zippers, magnetic connectors, liner connection, closure systems, wrists and collar to meet the real-life needs of the adventure touring rider. When it comes to the jacket’s construction, the Tech-Air® Ready, Monteira has a 2-layer laminated Drystar®XF waterproof membrane with its large direct opening vents that provides superior breathability in wet and dry conditions.

URBAN

SHERPA HOODIE: ENGINEERED FOR THE STREETS

Designed for urban riding and commuting, the lightweight and technical Sherpa Hoodie provides the optimum blend of comfort and windproof performance. In terms of versatility, the mid-season Sherpa Hoodie sports a long side zip closure to make the protective anorak practical and easy to put on and take off. The casual-styled Tech-Air® Ready, Sherpa Hoodie with its stretch-softshell outer shell is protective; equipped with Nucleon Flex Plus protectors on the shoulders and elbows for superior impact protection.

AGELESS RIDING SHOES AND CHROME SHOES – ENGINEERED FOR STREET RIDING

Casual styling and protective features make the Ageless Riding Shoes and the Chrome shoes great footwear options for any urban rider. Both the Ageless and the Chrome are equipped with integrated ankle protectors, with the shoe’s qualitative and durable OrthoLite® insock delivering enhanced comfort and breathability. The sole construction is based on the latest Alpinestars advanced urban shoe development and provides premium casual comfort with the guarantee of a high level of protection thanks to the Alpinestars’ Transversal Protection Frame (TPF) which provides enhanced strength.

RACING SPORT

PROTON WATERPROOF JACKET: ENGINEERED FOR THE ROAD

The Proton is a street sport jacket offering an innovative modern style with premium comfort. The main chassis is constructed from 35% sport leather and 65% stretch textile for the optimal blend of abrasion resistance, lightweight, and comfort. With a 2L waterproof membrane construction, direct ventilation panels, and a detachable thermal liner, the jacket can be easily adapted to the weather. The Tech-Air® Ready, Proton Waterproof Jacket has a new inner construction that is great for adding protection inserts.

SMX WATERPROOF JACKET – MX INSPIRED FOR THE STREET

Derived from a combination of MX and street motorcycling design, the new SMX WP Jacket incorporates elements of MX design when it comes to the jacket’s materials, sport fit, and graphics. Performance features such as the External DFS lite shoulder, and the waterproof membrane that provides additional protection for all-weather riding are road racing inspired. Constructed with 600D poly-fabric and stretch softshell for the optimal blend of durability, lightweight, and comfort, the Tech-Air® Ready, SMX WP Jacket features subtly incorporated class-leading Nucleon Flex Plus armor for proven impact protection. The jacket also has a detachable thermal liner, allowing it to be easily adapted to the weather.

STELLA ALYA SPORT WATERPROOF JACKET – ENGINEERED TO RIDE ON THE STREET

The Stella Alya Sport Waterproof Jacket was created to provide a stretch softshell jacket with a sport fit that incorporates climate management. With the 2-layer waterproof membrane and the detachable thermal microfleece vest, the Stella Alya can be quickly adapted to the weather conditions for real-world versatility. The Tech-Air® Ready, Stella Alya Sport Jacket features subtly incorporated class-leading Nucleon Flex Plus armor for proven impact protection. The jacket has a fixed waterproof membrane for proven wet weather performance.

SP-2 SHOES – COMFORT WITHOUT COMPARISON

Derived from Alpinestars race boots and optimised for road riding and supreme levels of everyday comfort, the SP-2 sport Riding Shoes are constructed from a superior lightweight microfiber and incorporate class-leading protective features. With an OrthoLite® insock for high levels of breathability and comfort, the SP 2 Shoes features an exclusive compound rubber sole to provide excellent levels of grip whatever the weather, for the ultimate in precision control. The shoes are also equipped with an integrated BOA speed closure system, a quick and easy system for precisely securing the shoe for an optimised fit.

NUCLEON FLEX PROi FULL BACK PROTECTOR INSERT – GOT YOUR BACK COVERED

The extremely lightweight Level 2 CE and UKCA certified Nucleon Flex Proi Full Back Protector Insert features a highly ventilated hybrid of Nucleon Cell and Nucleon Flex protectors for the optimum balance of force dispersion and flexibility, and incorporates a soft-touch 3D mesh liner for enhanced rider comfort. The back protector insert is a full-length back protector, about 22% longer than regular back protector inserts, and provides riders with great coverage.

