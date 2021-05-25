Alpinestars – Andes V3 Drystar® Glove

Product Name – ANDES v3 DRYSTAR® glove (suggested retail price – € 99.95 Euro / £ 89.99 Sterling)

Sizes: S-3XL

Category – All-weather riding / Adventure touring

Description – The mid-season Andes v3 Drystar® glove offers effective all-weather performance and has a goat leather and textile construction for superior abrasion resistance. Other design features include viscoelastic protective armor on the knuckles and reflective panels. It also comes equipped with a touch-screen compatible fingertips for use with GPS systems and smartphones.

• Goat leather palm construction for superior abrasion resistance with a Micro Ripstop back hand for an optimized fit and com- fort.

• Drystar® performance membrane construction for guaranteed waterproofness and sensitivity when operating the bike’s con- trols.

• Viscoelastic knuckle guard for protection against repeated impacts.

• Stretch panels for enhanced flexibility and fit.

• Reinforcement of the side of the hand for strength and additional abrasion resistance.

• Touchscreen compatible fingertips.

• Reflective panels.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• CE Level 1 EN13594:2015, KP.

